Deepika Padukone On The 'Advantages And Disadvantages' Of Working With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Deepika is currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period film Padmavati

  | March 23, 2017 20:13 IST (New Delhi)
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the Filmfare Awards (courtesy: bhansalisanjay)

The most sought after face when it comes to brands, actress Deepika Padukone, has just one regret. Not having captured her win at the Model Of The Year moment at the Kingfisher Fashion Awards in 2005, of which Deepika says she hardly has any pictures. Deepika is currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period film Padmavati and has steered clear of the controversies which have plagued the film so far. Earlier this year, the Padmavati director was assaulted while filming in Jaipur by a Rajput group called Karni Sena. Earlier this month, the sets of the film were attacked and torched at Masai Pathar in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, following which Team Padmavati has suffered losses in crores loosing costumes as well their set.

Talking about Padmavati, Deepika spoke about the pros and cons of working with Mr Bhansali. "There are advantages and challenges of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. As an actor, he brings out the best in me. For an actor, there is no better feeling creatively. The way he pushes you, challenges you, I think for me these are the things that drive me to do a Bhansali film. It's difficult for me and him to bring something new each time. It's an amazing collaboration. But it's up to him to bring out something new from me and Ranveer Singh, and for us as actors to do something different each time."

Padmavati is Deepika's third collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, after 2013's Ram Leela and 2015's Bajirao Mastani, both of which stars her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh. Deepika also recently featured in the list of Bollywood's highest tax-paying actors - Deepika paid Rs 10 crore in tax for the year 2016. When asked about paying a heavy sum of tax money, Deepika, daughter of former badminton champion Prakash Padukone, said: "How do you know all this? I have no idea. My dad would be the best person to answer this."

Deepika Padukone is the new ambassador of cosmetic giant L'Oreal Paris and will expectedly to attend the Cannes Film Festival this year. Deepika, however, refused to comment when asked about her probable second visit to the French Riviera. Deepika's made her debut at Cannes in 2010, when she walked the red carpet in a saree.

Well, Que sara, sera. We will wait and watch.
 

