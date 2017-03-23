Deepika Padukone On The 'Advantages And Disadvantages' Of Working With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Talking about Padmavati, Deepika spoke about the pros and cons of working with Mr Bhansali. "There are advantages and challenges of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. As an actor, he brings out the best in me. For an actor, there is no better feeling creatively. The way he pushes you, challenges you, I think for me these are the things that drive me to do a Bhansali film. It's difficult for me and him to bring something new each time. It's an amazing collaboration. But it's up to him to bring out something new from me and Ranveer Singh, and for us as actors to do something different each time."
Padmavati is Deepika's third collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, after 2013's Ram Leela and 2015's Bajirao Mastani, both of which stars her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh. Deepika also recently featured in the list of Bollywood's highest tax-paying actors - Deepika paid Rs 10 crore in tax for the year 2016. When asked about paying a heavy sum of tax money, Deepika, daughter of former badminton champion Prakash Padukone, said: "How do you know all this? I have no idea. My dad would be the best person to answer this."
Deepika Padukone is the new ambassador of cosmetic giant L'Oreal Paris and will expectedly to attend the Cannes Film Festival this year. Deepika, however, refused to comment when asked about her probable second visit to the French Riviera. Deepika's made her debut at Cannes in 2010, when she walked the red carpet in a saree.
Well, Que sara, sera. We will wait and watch.