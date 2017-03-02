Deepika Padukone Photos: 50 Most Fabulous Photos Of Actress Deepika Padukone

Deepika is the daughter of famous badminton player Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone. Deepika, who chose a career in modelling over being a sportsperson, popularly modelled for Liril and Limca in her early days. Soon, she made an appearance in Himesh Reshammiya's 2005 single Naam Hai Tera ahead of her acting debut in Kannada film Aishwarya. Deepika was one of those who had a dream-come-true Bollywood debut in a Shah Rukh Khan film - it was 2007's Om Shanti Om. Deepika has also starred with megastar Rajinikanth in 2014's Kochadaiiyaan.
Deepika is also the star of films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Chandni Chowk to China, Love Aaj Kal, Housefull, Break Ke Baad, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ram-Leela and Tamasha. She has also worked with stars like Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. Deepika, who dated and broke up with Ranbir in 2013, is currently rumoured to be dating Ranveer.
Here are 50 of the most fabulous photos of Deepika Padukone:
#Repost @duroolowu with @repostapp Repost via @elizabethsaltzman . Actress Deepika Padukone in @duroolowu last night at the pre Oscars dinner hosted by Charles Finch and Chanel in Hollywood. Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman. Thank you @elizabethsaltzman @teamsaltzman #deepikapadukone #elizabethsaltzman #duroolowu
#Repost @roberto_cavalli with @repostapp @DeepikaPadukone wore a kimono sleeves deep v-neck embroidered crystal dress with a square buckle belt in dark brown leather from the #RobertoCavalliFW16 collection to attend the after-party of the #MTVEuropeMusicAwards2016. #DeepikaPadukone #CavalliGirl #MTVEMA #EMA2016 #EMA
Thank you for this heart warming note Mihika...Repost @mihikadutta As 'Love Aaj Kal' celebrates its 7th Anniversary today, here's my ode to one of @deepikapadukone most inspiring & relatable characters ever, Meera. How many times do you see a character that makes you think - Wow...I should be more like her! Meera was one of those characters for me. Someone who took life in her own hands and said 'I got this. I know what I want to do and I am going to do it'. From creating her identity to being comfortable with just being the girl who is in love with a boy, from taking wrong decisions to unapologetically owning up to the mistakes she has made, Meera was wonderfully raw and real. Towards the end of the movie, Saif's character finds her at the restoration site and confesses his love for her. You see Meera finally break down here - few seconds, one scene and one thousand emotions. THIS is the scene that has stayed with me from the movie, the one I've gone back to YouTube to watch repeatedly. This scene makes her so beautifully relatable. The girl who makes sacrifices for her work, lives by her own rules, makes tough decisions - but is always looking for a little love. Her girl next door traits with her courage to live on her own terms. I think I am like that in more ways than one & also hope to be. So, @deepikapadukone. Here's to you. For choosing characters that stay with us long after the 120 minutes of the movie are over. Characters that inspire us, characters that make us think. In its own wonderful way Meera changed a little bit of me for the good and I thank you for that. I hope my love reaches you through this. xoxo
Shoojit Sircar's Piku, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, is one of Deepika's best loved films. She also won the Filmfare Best Actress Award for the movie in 2015. Deepika Padukone co-stars with Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in her next Padmavati.