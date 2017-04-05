Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Voted Most Desirable Travel Companions

33 percent of the Indians wanted to go on vacation with Priyanka Chopra, who is currently busy shooting for her popular American TV show Quantico in New York. The third spot has been occupied by Sunny Leone and while Jacqueline Fernandez holds the fourth position. Alia Bhatt also finds a spot in the list of most desirable star travel buddies and ranks fifth, reported IANS.
The survey was conducted with 8,400 members, including 300 Indians, from as many as 28 countries participating in the poll, which was commissioned in October last year. The survey was conducted between October 21 to October 31 for Indian travellers and the results were revealed last week, reported IANS.
After Big B, it is cricketer Sachin Tendulkar who has been voted as the second most desired male travel companion with 31.7 percent votes. Ranbir Kapoor and Virat Kohli took the third and fourth spots respectively. Celebrity footballer Cristiano Ronaldo ranked fifth.
Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant tops the celebrities who are not being considered as great partners to travel with (44 percent members voted to not travel with her). Bipasha and Vidya got 28.7 percent and 26 percent votes respectively in the same category.
Deepika Padukone kicked off 2017 with her Hollywood debut xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage while Priyanka Chopra's maiden Hollywood film Baywatch releases in June.
(With IANS inputs)