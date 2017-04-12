Deepika Padukone Reportedly Said No To Shah Rukh Khan's New Film

"While Deepika was quite keen on doing the film, unfortunately her dates were clashing with those allotted to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. Since she has already committed her dates to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical, she has had to say no to Aanand L Rai,'' Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.
In an earlier interview to news agency PTI, Deepika said: "I had always maintained, when I am offered a film I'll talk about it, if not I'll never talk about it. All the speculation can go on. The only film I am doing now is Padmavati, it's consuming all my life. When I have something else to talk about I will do that."
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have previously co-starred in films such as - Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.
Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut this year with D J Caruso's xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel. The film was the third installment in the xXx franchise. The previous two movies were - xXx (2002) and xXx: State of the Union (2005).
Padmavati, which is scheduled to release on November 17, marks Deepika Padukone's third collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The duo have previously worked together in films like - Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.
(With PTI inputs)