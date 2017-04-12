Advertisement
Deepika Padukone Reportedly Said No To Shah Rukh Khan's New Film

Deepika Padukone was reportedly approached for Aanand L Rai's next venture starring Shah Rukh Khan but she said no owing to date problems

  | April 12, 2017 13:27 IST (New Delhi)
Deepika Padukone

Deepika was last seen in xXx: Return of Xander Cage (Image courtesy: Deepika)

Highlights

  • Source: Deepika's dates were clashing with those allotted to Padmavati
  • As per reports, shoot for Aanand L Rai's next is expected to begin soon
  • Aanand L Rai's next will feature SRK in the role of a dwarf
Actress Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati co-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The 31-year-old actress was approached for Aanand L Rai's next venture starring Shah Rukh Khan but the Cocktail actress said no to the project owing to date problems, reports Mumbai Mirror . Aanand L Rai's yet-to-be-titled film will feature Shah Rukh Khan in the role of a dwarf. The shoot for the film is expected to begin soon and will be shot for six months, reports Mumbai Mirror. Earlier, DNA reports suggested that Swara Bhaskar was approached to play the role of SRK's mother in the movie, which she denied.

"While Deepika was quite keen on doing the film, unfortunately her dates were clashing with those allotted to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. Since she has already committed her dates to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical, she has had to say no to Aanand L Rai,'' Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.

In an earlier interview to news agency PTI, Deepika said: "I had always maintained, when I am offered a film I'll talk about it, if not I'll never talk about it. All the speculation can go on. The only film I am doing now is Padmavati, it's consuming all my life. When I have something else to talk about I will do that."

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have previously co-starred in films such as - Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut this year with D J Caruso's xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel. The film was the third installment in the xXx franchise. The previous two movies were - xXx (2002) and xXx: State of the Union (2005).

Padmavati, which is scheduled to release on November 17, marks Deepika Padukone's third collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The duo have previously worked together in films like - Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

(With PTI inputs)

 

