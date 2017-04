Deepika Padukone Reportedly Said No To Shah Rukh Khan's New Film

Actress Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali'sco-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The 31-year-old actress was approached for Aanand L Rai's next venture starring Shah Rukh Khan but theactress said no to the project owing to date problems, reports Mumbai Mirror . Aanand L Rai's yet-to-be-titled film will feature Shah Rukh Khan in the role of a dwarf. The shoot for the film is expected to begin soon and will be shot for six months, reports Mumbai Mirror . Earlier, DNA reports suggested that Swara Bhaskar was approached to play the role of SRK's mother in the movie, which she denied."While Deepika was quite keen on doing the film, unfortunately her dates were clashing with those allotted to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's. Since she has already committed her dates to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical, she has had to say no to Aanand L Rai,'' Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.In an earlier interview to news agency PTI, Deepika said: " I had always maintained, when I am offered a film I'll talk about it , if not I'll never talk about it. All the speculation can go on. The only film I am doing now is, it's consuming all my life. When I have something else to talk about I will do that."Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have previously co-starred in films such as -andDeepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut this year with D J Caruso'sopposite Vin Diesel. The film was the third installment in thefranchise. The previous two movies were -(2002) and(2005). Padmavati, which is scheduled to release on November 17, marks Deepika Padukone's third collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali . The duo have previously worked together in films like -and(With PTI inputs)