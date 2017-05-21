Deepika Padukone Says 'Working With Vishal Bhardwaj Will Be Challenging'

Deepika Padukone will reportedly portray the role of mafia queen Rahim Khan, popularly known as Sapna Didi, in the film. Irrfan Khan, who also features in the lead role, will be seen playing the role of a local gangster in Vishal Bhardwaj's next venture. The film will be directed by Honey Trehan.
This film will mark Deepika Padukone's second collaboration with Irrfan Khan. They have previously worked together in Shoojit Sircar's Piku.
Deepika Padukone made her red carpet appearance at the 70th Cannes Film Festival on May 17 and 18. From the sheer one shoulder marchesa gown or the Brandon Maxwell green dress, the Cocktail actress mesmerized everyone with her style quotient.
This year Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel, Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 17.
(With PTI inputs)