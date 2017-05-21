Advertisement
Deepika Padukone Says 'Working With Vishal Bhardwaj Will Be Challenging'

Deepika Padukone is ready to collaborate with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for his next project

Deepika Padukone

Deepika was last seen in xXx: Return of Xander Cage (Image courtesy: Deepika)

  • "It is fascinating to see the kind of films he does," said Deepika
  • "As an actor I would love to work with him," said Deepika
  • Deepika will reportedly portray the role of mafia queen Rahim Khan
Actress Deepika Padukone is back to Mumbai after attending the 70th Cannes Film Festival. The 31-year-old actress is now ready to collaborate with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for his next project. Speaking to news agency PTI, Deepika Padukone said that working with the 51-year-old director will be 'extremely challenging.' "I haven't worked with him yet so I can't talk much. But as an audience I can say it is fascinating to see the kind of films he does. As an actor I would love to work with him. It will be extremely challenging and very exciting to be working with him," PTI quoted Deepika as saying.

Deepika Padukone will reportedly portray the role of mafia queen Rahim Khan, popularly known as Sapna Didi, in the film. Irrfan Khan, who also features in the lead role, will be seen playing the role of a local gangster in Vishal Bhardwaj's next venture. The film will be directed by Honey Trehan.

This film will mark Deepika Padukone's second collaboration with Irrfan Khan. They have previously worked together in Shoojit Sircar's Piku.

Deepika Padukone made her red carpet appearance at the 70th Cannes Film Festival on May 17 and 18. From the sheer one shoulder marchesa gown or the Brandon Maxwell green dress, the Cocktail actress mesmerized everyone with her style quotient.

This year Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel, Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 17.

(With PTI inputs)

 

