Deepika Padukone Shares A Warm Moment With Neetu Kapoor

Check out Deepika padukone and Neetu Kapoor's picture here:
Currently, Deepika Padukone is rumoured to be dating Ranveer Singh. She continued to share a friendly equation with Ranbir Kapoor post their break up and also collaborated for films such as - Tamasha and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
In the fifth season of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar managed to get Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh to share the couch. When asked about their rapport, Ranbir Kapoor said: "We're not best friends. We're on the show together because you called us. I love his work. I love him as a person."
Deepika Padukone also shared a warm moment with her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan during the event.
See Big B's picture with Deepika Padukone below:
Deepika Padukone was last seen in xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-starring Vin Diesel. The film marked her Hollywood debut.
She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmavati along with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The film is a fictionalised account of the life of Rani Padmini, wife of Rana Rawal Ratan Singh, the ruler of Mewar. This film will mark Deepika's third collaboration with Mr Bhansali. They have previously worked together in films such as - Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.