Deepika Padukone Wishes Happy Birthday To Dad Prakash Padukone With This Childhood Pic

Deepika Padukone is currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. The period drama also features her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Deepika plays Rani Padmavati, Shahid stars as her husband Raja Ratan Singh while Ranveer plays Alauddin Khilji.
Deepika and Ranveer have earlier co-starred in Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani. Ranveer also made a cameo appearance in Finding Fanny. Of Deepika and Ranveer's rumoured relationship, Prakash Padukone earlier told mid-day, "They are adults and know what they are doing. As father, I have given Deepika the freedom to take her own decisions. Even in this case, she is free to decide whatever she wants to do."
A couple of days ago, Deepika was shamed for posting 'vulgar' photos of herself on her Instagram account. The picture was part of a photoshoot for Maxim magazine, which features the actress on its cover.
After Padmavati, Deepika will star as a 'mafia queen' in an untitled film produced by Vishal Bhardwaj. The actress will co-star with Irrfan Khan in the film.