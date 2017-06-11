Advertisement
Deepika Padukone Wishes Happy Birthday To Dad Prakash Padukone With This Childhood Pic

Deepika Padukone shared a throwback picture of herself with father Prakash Padukone on his 62nd birthday

  | June 11, 2017 12:29 IST (New Delhi)
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone with dad Prakash Padukone (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Highlights

  • "Happy Birthday Pappa...I Love You," Deepika wrote on Instagram
  • Prakash Padukone is a renowned badminton player
  • Deepika is currently filming Padmavati
Actress Deepika Padukone shared an adorable throwback picture of herself with dad Prakash Padukone on his birthday. Mr Padukone celebrated his 62nd birthday on June 10. "Happy Birthday Pappa...I Love You," wrote the 31-year-old actress on Instagram. Deepika, as a child, is seen adorably cradled in the arms of her father. Prakash Padukone, a renowned badminton player, has won several accolades for the country. Deepika too is a national-level badminton player. Last year, when Deepika won the Filmfare Best Actress Award for Bajirao Mastani, she gave an emotional speech by reading out Mr Padukone's letter to her. The father-daughter duo has also appeared in several advertisements together. Deepika also has a younger sister Anisha, who is a golfer.

Here's what Deepika posted.
 
 

Happy Birthday Pappa...I Love You!

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on



Deepika Padukone is currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. The period drama also features her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Deepika plays Rani Padmavati, Shahid stars as her husband Raja Ratan Singh while Ranveer plays Alauddin Khilji.

Deepika and Ranveer have earlier co-starred in Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani. Ranveer also made a cameo appearance in Finding Fanny. Of Deepika and Ranveer's rumoured relationship, Prakash Padukone earlier told mid-day, "They are adults and know what they are doing. As father, I have given Deepika the freedom to take her own decisions. Even in this case, she is free to decide whatever she wants to do."

A couple of days ago, Deepika was shamed for posting 'vulgar' photos of herself on her Instagram account. The picture was part of a photoshoot for Maxim magazine, which features the actress on its cover.
 


After Padmavati, Deepika will star as a 'mafia queen' in an untitled film produced by Vishal Bhardwaj. The actress will co-star with Irrfan Khan in the film.
 

 

