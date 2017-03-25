Deepika Padukone Won't Attend Cannes Film Festival

At the event, Deepika Padukone was snapped sharing a candid moment with actress Neetu Kapoor. Their picture has gone viral on the internet. The Bajirao Mastani actress was also photographed with her Piku co-star at the event.
Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Paanu, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan were among the other celebrities who attended the event.
Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut this year with xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The film, directed by DJ Caruso, also featured Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette and Samuel L. Jackson in lead roles. She was spotted hanging out with Hollywood stars at the Oscars after party in February. Deepika was also part of the party which preceded the Golden Globe Awards this year.
The Love Aaj Kal actress will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The film is scheduled for release later this year.
(With PTI inputs)