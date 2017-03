Deepika Padukone Won't Attend Cannes Film Festival

Deeps with Ranbir's mum Neetu@deepikapadukone #DeepikaPadukone @neetu54 #NeetuKapoor #Bollywood #htmoststylishawards #award #show A post shared by Bollywood (@bollywood.fan) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:02am PDT

Deepika Padukone, who will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's, told news agency PTI that she won't be walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2017. The 31-year-old actress, who attended the HT Style Awards on Friday, said: "No. Right now all my energies are focused on Padmavati ." The film will be Deepika Padukone's third collaboration with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The duo have previously worked together in films such as -and. Theactress also won an award at the event. Speaking at the red carpet, she said: "It feels amazing to win award. This is a style award and it goes to everyone who works behind the scenes - be it the stylist or hair and make-up artist or even our directors. It's a combination of things and your own personality. I think each one of us have a specific style." At the event, Deepika Padukone was snapped sharing a candid moment with actress Neetu Kapoor . Their picture has gone viral on the internet. Theactress was also photographed with herco-star at the event.Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Paanu, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan were among the other celebrities who attended the event.Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut this year with. The film, directed by DJ Caruso, also featured Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette and Samuel L. Jackson in lead roles. She was spotted hanging out with Hollywood stars at the Oscars after party in February. Deepika was also part of the party which preceded the Golden Globe Awards this year.Theactress will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali'sco-starring Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The film is scheduled for release later this year.(With PTI inputs)