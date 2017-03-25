Advertisement
Deepika Padukone Won't Attend Cannes Film Festival

Deepika Padukone said she won't be attending the Cannes Film Festival this year as she is busy filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati

  | March 25, 2017 17:52 IST (New Delhi)
Deepika Padukone

Deepika made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Highlights

  • "Right now all my energies are focused on Padmavati," said Deepika
  • Deepika was recently snapped sharing a candid moment with Neetu Kapoor
  • Padmavati also features Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles
Deepika Padukone, who will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, told news agency PTI that she won't be walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2017. The 31-year-old actress, who attended the HT Style Awards on Friday, said: "No. Right now all my energies are focused on Padmavati." The film will be Deepika Padukone's third collaboration with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The duo have previously worked together in films such as - Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The Piku actress also won an award at the event. Speaking at the red carpet, she said: "It feels amazing to win award. This is a style award and it goes to everyone who works behind the scenes - be it the stylist or hair and make-up artist or even our directors. It's a combination of things and your own personality. I think each one of us have a specific style."

At the event, Deepika Padukone was snapped sharing a candid moment with actress Neetu Kapoor. Their picture has gone viral on the internet. The Bajirao Mastani actress was also photographed with her Piku co-star at the event.
 


Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Paanu, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan were among the other celebrities who attended the event.

Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut this year with xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The film, directed by DJ Caruso, also featured Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette and Samuel L. Jackson in lead roles. She was spotted hanging out with Hollywood stars at the Oscars after party in February. Deepika was also part of the party which preceded the Golden Globe Awards this year.

The Love Aaj Kal actress will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The film is scheduled for release later this year.

(With PTI inputs)

 

