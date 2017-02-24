Deepika Padukone Won't Be Making An Appearance At The Oscars

Deepika also negated the reports that she was doing the official remake of Hollywood movie Mr & Mrs Smith. She told IANS, "Well, let's set the record straight because there have been a lot of rumours regarding a lot of films I am supposedly doing. I think usually there is a lot of dignity involved when an actor is approached for a film, whether it's a narration or when an actor saying yes or no to a film."
She further added, "I had always maintained, when I am offered a film, I'll talk about it, if not, I'll never talk about it. All the speculation can go on. The only film I am doing now is Padmavati, it's consuming all my life. When I have something else to talk about I will do that."
After finishing off her xXx 3 duties, Deepika Padukone is currently filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmavati opposite rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh and Rangoon star Shahid Kapoor. This is Deepika's third film with Mr Bhansali, who earlier directed her and Ranveer in 2013's Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani.
(With IANS inputs)