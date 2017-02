Deepika Padukone Won't Be Making An Appearance At The Oscars

Actress Deepika Padukone will not be making an appearance at the Oscars , scheduled to take place on February 26, reported news agency IANS. After making her Hollywood debut with, there were reports that Deepika may walk the red carpet at the Academy Awards. "That's an interesting question, but no, no," IANS quoted the the 31-year-old star as saying. Ahead of the release of Deepika stunned at the Golden Globes after party . Last year, theactress also appeared at the MTV EMAs. Deepika co-starred Vin Diesel in. The film released in January.Deepika also negated the reports that she was doing the official remake of Hollywood movie. She told IANS, "Well, let's set the record straight because there have been a lot of rumours regarding a lot of films I am supposedly doing. I think usually there is a lot of dignity involved when an actor is approached for a film, whether it's a narration or when an actor saying yes or no to a film."She further added, "I had always maintained, when I am offered a film, I'll talk about it, if not, I'll never talk about it. All the speculation can go on. The only film I am doing now is, it's consuming all my life. When I have something else to talk about I will do that."After finishing off herduties, Deepika Padukone is currently filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmavati opposite rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh andstar Shahid Kapoor. This is Deepika's third film with Mr Bhansali, who earlier directed her and Ranveer in 2013'sand(With IANS inputs)