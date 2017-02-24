Advertisement
Deepika Padukone Won't Be Making An Appearance At The Oscars

Deepika Padukone said, "That's an interesting question, but no, no"

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone attends the Michael Kors Collection Fall 2017 in New York (Courtesy: AFP)

Actress Deepika Padukone will not be making an appearance at the Oscars, scheduled to take place on February 26, reported news agency IANS. After making her Hollywood debut with xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, there were reports that Deepika may walk the red carpet at the Academy Awards. "That's an interesting question, but no, no," IANS quoted the the 31-year-old star as saying. Ahead of the release of xXx 3, Deepika stunned at the Golden Globes after party. Last year, the Bajirao Mastani actress also appeared at the MTV EMAs. Deepika co-starred Vin Diesel in xXx 3. The film released in January.

Deepika also negated the reports that she was doing the official remake of Hollywood movie Mr & Mrs Smith. She told IANS, "Well, let's set the record straight because there have been a lot of rumours regarding a lot of films I am supposedly doing. I think usually there is a lot of dignity involved when an actor is approached for a film, whether it's a narration or when an actor saying yes or no to a film."

She further added, "I had always maintained, when I am offered a film, I'll talk about it, if not, I'll never talk about it. All the speculation can go on. The only film I am doing now is Padmavati, it's consuming all my life. When I have something else to talk about I will do that."

After finishing off her xXx 3 duties, Deepika Padukone is currently filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmavati opposite rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh and Rangoon star Shahid Kapoor. This is Deepika's third film with Mr Bhansali, who earlier directed her and Ranveer in 2013's Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

(With IANS inputs)

