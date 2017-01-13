Advertisement
Deepika Padukone's Favourite Films Of 2016 (None Of Them Star A Khan)

Deepika Padukone cited Neerja, Kapoor And Sons, Pink and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to be her favourites

  | January 13, 2017 19:23 IST (New Delhi)
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is currently promoting xXx 3 (Image courtesy: AFP)

Actress Deepika Padukone has had a packed 2016 (first filming xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage and then promoting it) so we don't blame her when she says she didn't get to watch some of last year's biggest Bollywood films. She missed three films starring the Khans - Shah Rukh's Dear Zindagi, Salman's Sultan and Aamir's Dangal- admitted Deepika in a live Q&A with fans on Twitter today. Of the films she did get to see, Deepika cited as her favourite Sonam Kapoor's Neerja, the star-studded Kapoor And Sons, her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan's film Pink and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which starred her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Deepika is currently promoting xXx 3, which is her Hollywood debut, in India with co-star Vin Diesel and director DJ Caruso. Here are five things she revealed in the live chat.

The 2016 films she liked best:
 

The film she likes herself in best:
 

What she thought of Vin Diesel when they first met:
 

The most difficult bit about filming xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, in which she plays special agent Serena Unger:
 

What she'll be leaving xXx 3 with:
 

Deepika Padukone, 31, makes her Hollywood debut in xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, which is the third in a series of films. She has engineered an early release of the film in India, which will watch xXx 3 tomorrow, a week ahead of its global release. She stars as the leather-clad Serena Unger opposite Vin Diesel's Xander Cage, a role he played in the original 2002 movie that propelled him to super stardom. Deepika represented her film at a Golden Globes after party last Sunday. Before and after, she attended premieres of xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage in Mexico and London. Yesterday, she and Vin Diesel arrived in Mumbai to a blockbuster welcome. After her xXx 3 duties, Deepika Padukone will return to the sets of her new film Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-starring actors Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

