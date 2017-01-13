Deepika Padukone's Favourite Films Of 2016 (None Of Them Star A Khan)

The 2016 films she liked best:
Neerja,Pink,ADHM,Kapoor & Sons(haven't seen Dear Zindagi,Sultan,Dangal) #xXxChatWithDPhttps://t.co/F7eBkVMri3? Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 13, 2017
The film she likes herself in best:
hahah...I liked PIKU...It's a gem! #xXxChatWithDPhttps://t.co/B6lpWv3Jhf? Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 13, 2017
What she thought of Vin Diesel when they first met:
that's he's absolutely charming,pure and very generous! #xXxChatWithDPhttps://t.co/0UqYfvJgiA? Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 13, 2017
The most difficult bit about filming xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, in which she plays special agent Serena Unger:
the action in particular was pretty challenging!my body ached for a week after every sequence!#xXxChatWithDPhttps://t.co/zuirKQWMz8? Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 13, 2017
What she'll be leaving xXx 3 with:
the bond and love all of us share!friends for life now! #xXxChatWithDPhttps://t.co/tD7ppWtRjX? Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 13, 2017
Deepika Padukone, 31, makes her Hollywood debut in xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, which is the third in a series of films. She has engineered an early release of the film in India, which will watch xXx 3 tomorrow, a week ahead of its global release. She stars as the leather-clad Serena Unger opposite Vin Diesel's Xander Cage, a role he played in the original 2002 movie that propelled him to super stardom. Deepika represented her film at a Golden Globes after party last Sunday. Before and after, she attended premieres of xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage in Mexico and London. Yesterday, she and Vin Diesel arrived in Mumbai to a blockbuster welcome. After her xXx 3 duties, Deepika Padukone will return to the sets of her new film Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-starring actors Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.