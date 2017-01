Deepika Padukone's Favourite Films Of 2016 (None Of Them Star A Khan)

the action in particular was pretty challenging!my body ached for a week after every sequence!#xXxChatWithDPhttps://t.co/zuirKQWMz8 ? Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 13, 2017

the bond and love all of us share!friends for life now! #xXxChatWithDPhttps://t.co/tD7ppWtRjX ? Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 13, 2017

Actress Deepika Padukone has had a packed 2016 (first filmingand then promoting it) so we don't blame her when she says she didn't get to watch some of last year's biggest Bollywood films. She missed three films starring the Khans - Shah Rukh's, Salman'sand Aamir's- admitted Deepika in a live Q&A with fans on Twitter today. Of the films she did get to see, Deepika cited as her favourite Sonam Kapoor's, the star-studded, herco-star Amitabh Bachchan's filmand, which starred her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Deepika is currently promoting xXx 3 , which is her Hollywood debut, in India with co-star Vin Diesel and director DJ Caruso. Here are five things she revealed in the live chat.The 2016 films she liked best:The film she likes herself in best:What she thought of Vin Diesel when they first met:The most difficult bit about filming, in which she plays special agent Serena Unger:What she'll be leavingwith:Deepika Padukone, 31, makes her Hollywood debut in, which is the third in a series of films. She has engineered an early release of the film in India, which will watchtomorrow, a week ahead of its global release. She stars as the leather-clad Serena Unger opposite Vin Diesel's Xander Cage, a role he played in the original 2002 movie that propelled him to super stardom. Deepika represented her film at a Golden Globes after party last Sunday. Before and after, she attended premieres ofin Mexico and London. Yesterday, she and Vin Diesel arrived in Mumbai to a blockbuster welcome. After herduties, Deepika Padukone will return to the sets of her new film Padmavati , directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-starring actors Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.