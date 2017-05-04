Dia Mirza Relives A Moment From Her Film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Watch Dia Mirza relive the Zara Zara moments from her film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein:
Last Month, the Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge actress shared an adorable throwback picture with her Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein co-star R Madhavan on social media. "One of my favourite pictures with @actormaddy #RHTDM #TBT #ThrowbackThursday (sic)," she wrote.
See the lovely picture of the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein stars:
Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein was Dia Mirza's debut film. She later appeared in films like Parineeta, Dum, Dus and Lage Raho Munna Bhai.
Love Breakups Zindagi (2011) marked Dia Mirza's debut as a producer. The Deewaanapan actress, who got married to businessman Sahil Sangha in 2014, co-owns production house Born Free Entertainment with him. They last co-produced Booby Jasoos, starring Vidya Balan and Ali Fazal.
Dia Mirza will next be seen in Sanjay Dutt biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. She will portray the role of Maanyata, Sanjay Dutt's wife in the film.