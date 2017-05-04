Advertisement
Dia Mirza Relives A Moment From Her Film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

In the video shared by Dia Mirza she can be seen running through a beautiful tulip garden of Kashmir re-enacting a scene from the popular song Zara Zara

  | May 04, 2017 18:02 IST (New Delhi)
Dia Mirza

A still from the video shared by Dia Mirza (Image courtesy: Dia Mirza)

Highlights

  • "Life in slow motion, Reliving the 'Zara Zara' moments," wrote Dia Mirza
  • Last Month, Dia shared a throwback pic with her co-star R Madhavan
  • Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein was Dia Mirza's debut film
Actress-producer Dia Mirza shared a video on social media reliving a moment from her film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. In the video shared by the 36-year-old actress she can be seen running through a beautiful tulip garden of Kashmir re-enacting a scene from the popular song Zara Zara. Dia Mirza has captioned the video as: "Life in slow motion Reliving the 'Zara Zara' moments in the beautiful tulip garden of Kashmir #RHTDM #ThursdayThrowback (sic)."Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is a remake of popular 2001 Tamil film Minnale.The film, directed by Gautham Menon, also featured R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan.

Watch Dia Mirza relive the Zara Zara moments from her film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein:
 


Last Month, the Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge actress shared an adorable throwback picture with her Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein co-star R Madhavan on social media. "One of my favourite pictures with @actormaddy #RHTDM #TBT #ThrowbackThursday (sic)," she wrote.

See the lovely picture of the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein stars:
 
 

One of my favourite pictures with @actormaddy #RHTDM #TBT #ThrowbackThursday

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on



Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein was Dia Mirza's debut film. She later appeared in films like Parineeta, Dum, Dus and Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

Love Breakups Zindagi (2011) marked Dia Mirza's debut as a producer. The Deewaanapan actress, who got married to businessman Sahil Sangha in 2014, co-owns production house Born Free Entertainment with him. They last co-produced Booby Jasoos, starring Vidya Balan and Ali Fazal.

Dia Mirza will next be seen in Sanjay Dutt biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. She will portray the role of Maanyata, Sanjay Dutt's wife in the film.
 

 

