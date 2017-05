Dia Mirza Relives A Moment From Her Film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Life in slow motion Reliving the 'Zara Zara' moments in the beautiful tulip garden of Kashmir #RHTDM #ThursdayThrowback A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on May 4, 2017 at 3:47am PDT

One of my favourite pictures with @actormaddy #RHTDM #TBT #ThrowbackThursday A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on Apr 19, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

Actress-producer Dia Mirza shared a video on social media reliving a moment from her film. In the video shared by the 36-year-old actress she can be seen running through a beautiful tulip garden of Kashmir re-enacting a scene from the popular song. Dia Mirza has captioned the video as: "Life in slow motion Reliving the 'Zara Zara' moments in the beautiful tulip garden of Kashmir #RHTDM #ThursdayThrowback (sic)."is a remake of popular 2001 Tamil film.The film, directed by Gautham Menon, also featured R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan.Watch Dia Mirza relive themoments from her film Last Month, the Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge actress shared an adorable throwback picture with her Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein co-star R Madhavan on social media . "One of my favourite pictures with @actormaddy #RHTDM #TBT #ThrowbackThursday (sic)," she wrote.See the lovely picture of thestars:was Dia Mirza's debut film. She later appeared in films likeand(2011) marked Dia Mirza's debut as a producer. Theactress, who got married to businessman Sahil Sangha in 2014, co-owns production house Born Free Entertainment with him. They last co-produced, starring Vidya Balan and Ali Fazal. Dia Mirza will next be seen in Sanjay Dutt biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani . She will portray the role of Maanyata, Sanjay Dutt's wife in the film.