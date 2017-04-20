Advertisement
Dia Mirza Shares Throwback Pic With Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Co-Star Madhavan

  | April 20, 2017 18:13 IST (New Delhi)
Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza with R Madhavan at the Dangal success party (Image courtesy: Dia Mirza)

Highlights

  • "One of my favourite pictures with Madhavan," wrote Dia Mirza
  • Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was a remake of popular Tamil film Minnale
  • The film, directed by Gautham Menon, also featured Saif Ali Khan
Actress-producer Dia Mirza shared an adorable throwback picture with her Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein co-star R Madhavan on social media. In the picture, the duo can be seen happily posing for the cameras. The 36-year-old actress captioned the picture as: "One of my favourite pictures with @actormaddy #RHTDM #TBT #ThrowbackThursday(sic)." Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein , directed by Gautham Menon, was a remake of popular Tamil film Minnale. The movie, which released in theatres on October 19, 2001, also featured Saif Ali Khan. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein did not fare well at the box office but it is still a popular film.

See the heartwarming picture shared by Dia Mirza below:
 
 

One of my favourite pictures with @actormaddy #RHTDM #TBT #ThrowbackThursday

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on



Last year, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein celebrated its 15th anniversary. On the occasion, Dia Mirza recreated the movie poster with the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor on social media. She wrote: "Recreating the original poster of #RHTDM celebrating #15YearsOfRHTDM Reena will always love Maddy. @actormaddy(sic)."
 
 

Recreating the original poster of #RHTDM celebrating #15YearsOfRHTDM Reena will always love Maddy. @actormaddy

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on


Dia Mirza made her debut as a producer with 2011 movie Love Breakups Zindagi. The Dus actress co-owns production house Born Free Entertainment with her husband Sahil Sangha. The duo last co-produced the film Bobby Jasoos starring Vidya Balan and Ali Fazal.

Dia Mirza will next feature in Sanjay Dutt biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. She will be seen portraying the role of Sanjay Dutt's wife, Maanyata in the movie.

R Madhavan was last seen in 2016 movie Saala Khadoos, directed by Sudha Kongara. He will next feature in the Tamil movie, titled Vikram Vedha. The film, directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, also stars Vijay Sethupathi in lead role.
 

 

