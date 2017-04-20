Dia Mirza Shares Throwback Pic With Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Co-Star Madhavan

See the heartwarming picture shared by Dia Mirza below:
Last year, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein celebrated its 15th anniversary. On the occasion, Dia Mirza recreated the movie poster with the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor on social media. She wrote: "Recreating the original poster of #RHTDM celebrating #15YearsOfRHTDM Reena will always love Maddy. @actormaddy(sic)."
Dia Mirza made her debut as a producer with 2011 movie Love Breakups Zindagi. The Dus actress co-owns production house Born Free Entertainment with her husband Sahil Sangha. The duo last co-produced the film Bobby Jasoos starring Vidya Balan and Ali Fazal.
Dia Mirza will next feature in Sanjay Dutt biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. She will be seen portraying the role of Sanjay Dutt's wife, Maanyata in the movie.
R Madhavan was last seen in 2016 movie Saala Khadoos, directed by Sudha Kongara. He will next feature in the Tamil movie, titled Vikram Vedha. The film, directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, also stars Vijay Sethupathi in lead role.