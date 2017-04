Dia Mirza Shares Throwback Pic With Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Co-Star Madhavan

One of my favourite pictures with @actormaddy #RHTDM #TBT #ThrowbackThursday A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on Apr 19, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

Actress-producer Dia Mirza shared an adorable throwback picture with herco-star R Madhavan on social media. In the picture, the duo can be seen happily posing for the cameras. The 36-year-old actress captioned the picture as: "One of my favourite pictures with @actormaddy #RHTDM #TBT #ThrowbackThursday(sic).", directed by Gautham Menon, was a remake of popular Tamil film. The movie, which released in theatres on October 19, 2001, also featured Saif Ali Khan.did not fare well at the box office but it is still a popular film.See the heartwarming picture shared by Dia Mirza below: Last year, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein celebrated its 15th anniversary . On the occasion, Dia Mirza recreated the movie poster with theactor on social media. She wrote: "Recreating the original poster of #RHTDM celebrating #15YearsOfRHTDM Reena will always love Maddy. @actormaddy(sic)."Dia Mirza made her debut as a producer with 2011 movie. Theactress co-owns production house Born Free Entertainment with her husband Sahil Sangha. The duo last co-produced the filmstarring Vidya Balan and Ali Fazal. Dia Mirza will next feature in Sanjay Dutt biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani . She will be seen portraying the role of Sanjay Dutt's wife, Maanyata in the movie.R Madhavan was last seen in 2016 movie, directed by Sudha Kongara. He will next feature in the Tamil movie, titled. The film, directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, also stars Vijay Sethupathi in lead role.