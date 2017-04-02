Dilip Kumar Is Doing Well, Will Be Back On Twitter Soon, Says Saira Banu

"Sahab believes that to be surrounded by family and friends who love him unconditionally is therapy by itself," she added. The tweets also thank Dilip Kumar's fans and followers for their unconditional love: "Sahab is blessed with the prayers and love of his millions of fans, admirers, friends and well-wishers." Saira Banu signed off with the words: "Dilip Sahab himself will be back on twitter soon."
Read Dilip Kumar's messages here:
Message from Saira Banu: By the grace of God, Dilip Sahab is at home and doing well. God has been very kind /1? Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 2, 2017
Message from Saira Banu: Sahab believes that to be surrounded by family and friends who love him unconditionally is therapy by itself /2? Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 2, 2017
Message from Saira Banu: Sahab is blessed with the prayers and love of his millions of fans, admirers, friends and well wishers /3? Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 2, 2017
Message from Saira Banu: Dilip Sahab himself will be back on twitter soon, Insha'Allah. /4? Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 2, 2017
Dilip Kumar spent his birthday last year in the Mumbai hospital with Saira Banu by his side.
Saira, helps me cut a cake... pic.twitter.com/ANGFhW5NAn? Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2016
Dilip Kumar, who was born Mohammad Yusuf Khan, was last seen in 1998 film Qila. He is best admired for films like Madhumati, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam and Naya Daur.
Dilip Kumar received the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994. He was also honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2015. He is also the recipient of the first Filmfare Best Actor award for his 1956 film Azaad. Dilip Kumar is the record holder of most Filmfare Best Actor awards - eight - a spot he shares with Shah Rukh Khan. In 1993, Dilip Kumar was also honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement award.