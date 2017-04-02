Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Dilip Kumar Is Doing Well, Will Be Back On Twitter Soon, Says Saira Banu

This appears to be an health update after Dilip Kumar was advised rest after he was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital in December

  | April 02, 2017 14:32 IST (New Delhi)
Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu photographed in Mumbai

Highlights

  • Dilip Kumar was advised rest in December last year
  • 'Dilip Sahab is at home and doing well,' tweeted Saira Banu
  • 'God has been very kind,' she added
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar keeps his massive gamut of fans and followers updated on Twitter. However, the actor has been in and out of the hospital for a few years, when his wife, former actress Saira Banu is usually in charge of his Twitter account. On Sunday, Saira Banu shared updates on behalf of the legendary actor about his health. Saira Banu revealed that the 94-year-old actor is currently at home in good health and that he will return on Twitter soon. "By the grace of God, Dilip Sahab is at home and doing well. God has been very kind," Saira Banu tweeted from Dilip Kumar's account. This appears to be an health update after Dilip Kumar was advised rest after he was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital in December. Dilip Kumar was admitted at the Mumbai hospital for experiencing swelling in his right leg and fever in December.

"Sahab believes that to be surrounded by family and friends who love him unconditionally is therapy by itself," she added. The tweets also thank Dilip Kumar's fans and followers for their unconditional love: "Sahab is blessed with the prayers and love of his millions of fans, admirers, friends and well-wishers." Saira Banu signed off with the words: "Dilip Sahab himself will be back on twitter soon."

Read Dilip Kumar's messages here:
 
 
 
 

Dilip Kumar spent his birthday last year in the Mumbai hospital with Saira Banu by his side.
 

Dilip Kumar, who was born Mohammad Yusuf Khan, was last seen in 1998 film Qila. He is best admired for films like Madhumati, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam and Naya Daur.

Dilip Kumar received the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994. He was also honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2015. He is also the recipient of the first Filmfare Best Actor award for his 1956 film Azaad. Dilip Kumar is the record holder of most Filmfare Best Actor awards - eight - a spot he shares with Shah Rukh Khan. In 1993, Dilip Kumar was also honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement award.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement