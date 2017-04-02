Dilip Kumar Is Doing Well, Will Be Back On Twitter Soon, Says Saira Banu

Message from Saira Banu: By the grace of God, Dilip Sahab is at home and doing well. God has been very kind /1 ? Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 2, 2017

Message from Saira Banu: Sahab believes that to be surrounded by family and friends who love him unconditionally is therapy by itself /2 ? Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 2, 2017

Message from Saira Banu: Sahab is blessed with the prayers and love of his millions of fans, admirers, friends and well wishers /3 ? Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 2, 2017

Message from Saira Banu: Dilip Sahab himself will be back on twitter soon, Insha'Allah. /4 ? Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 2, 2017

Saira, helps me cut a cake... pic.twitter.com/ANGFhW5NAn ? Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2016