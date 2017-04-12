Dilip Kumar Joins Facebook. Shares Adorable Video With Saira Banu

Watch Dilip Kumar's first video on Facebook here:
Here's what Dilip saab tweeted:
Aap ki khwaishaat ki bina par meine Facebook account aaj se shuru kar diya. Based on your desire, I've setup a Facebook account today.? Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 12, 2017
https://t.co/W1G2DlOLRL the ONLY Facebook account that I will be active on. On it, I will soon post a video made few minutes ago.? Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 12, 2017
Dilip Kumar's health keeps fluctuating and the actor has been hospitalized several times in the last few years. In December, he was hospitalized after he complained of swelling in his right leg and fever.
Dilip Kumar was recently given Living Legend Lifetime Award from Punjab Association. The actor shared pictures from the felicitation, which took place at his home. Here are some pictures Dilip saab shared.
God is kind. Humbled at receiving the Living Legend Lifetime Award from Punjab Association this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/3wO7VDmWue? Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 11, 2017
The 94-year-old actor was debuted in Bollywood in 1944 film Jwar Bhata and won film critics with his performance in films like Jugnu, Andaz, Devdas, Naya Daur, Madhumati, Shakti and Ram Aur Shyam to name a few. He was last seen in 1998 film Qila.
Dilip Kumar received the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994.