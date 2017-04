Dilip Kumar Joins Facebook. Shares Adorable Video With Saira Banu

Aap ki khwaishaat ki bina par meine Facebook account aaj se shuru kar diya. Based on your desire, I've setup a Facebook account today. ? Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 12, 2017

https://t.co/W1G2DlOLRL the ONLY Facebook account that I will be active on. On it, I will soon post a video made few minutes ago. ? Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 12, 2017

God is kind. Humbled at receiving the Living Legend Lifetime Award from Punjab Association this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/3wO7VDmWue ? Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 11, 2017

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is now on Facebook. On Wednesday, Theactor announced in a tweet that he joined Facebook because his fans "desired" so. He tweeted: "Facebook account. Based on your desire, I've setup a Facebook account today. (sic)" In another tweet he shared the URl of his facebook page, which as of now has not been verified. Dilipshared a video message with his fans in which he complained of an "irritating pain in lower back." He also said that "A refreshing cup of tea is always welcome." The actor was accompanied by his wife, former actress Saira Banu.Watch Dilip Kumar's first video on Facebook here:Here's what Diliptweeted:Dilip Kumar's health keeps fluctuating and the actor has been hospitalized several times in the last few years. In December, he was hospitalized after he complained of swelling in his right leg and fever.Dilip Kumar was recently given Living Legend Lifetime Award from Punjab Association. The actor shared pictures from the felicitation, which took place at his home. Here are some pictures Dilipshared.The 94-year-old actor was debuted in Bollywood in 1944 filmand won film critics with his performance in films likeandto name a few. He was last seen in 1998 filmDilip Kumar received the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994.