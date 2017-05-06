Diljit Dosanjh Is 'Being Loved To The Next Level' For His Crazy Bhangra

All it takes is a stranded elevator, a bottle of chilled refresher, a brilliant dance partner and of course Punjabi rap for Diljit to let go and dance like no one's watching. Actress Yashaswini Dayama, the one who starred as Alia Bhatt's jigdi dost in Dear Zindagi, is cast as a waitress and is equally boss-level with her dance moves.
Watch Diljit Dosanjh break the ice here:
Meanwhile, this is what an overwhelmed Twitter has to say:
Diljit Dosanjh has starred in Punjabi films like Ambarsariya, Mukhtiar Chadha, Punjab 1984, Saadi Love Story and the Sardaarji series of movies. He will next be seen as a super hero in Super Singh. In Bollywood, Phillauri with Anushka Sharma marked his second film. Kaneda with Arjun Kapoor and Anushka is also in the pipeline for him.
