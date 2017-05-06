Advertisement
Diljit Dosanjh Is 'Being Loved To The Next Level' For His Crazy Bhangra

Diljit Dosanjh who has a massive fan following, is being hailed on Twitter for his killer bhangra and for being himself in general

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is breaking myths surrounding a star in a new advert for Coca Cola. The video, featuring Diljit Dosanjh, arrived days after a similar advertesiment featuring Deepika Padukone dancing in an elevator, went viral. While sharing the advert, Diljit confessed that being part of a Coca Cola video is like a dream-come-true experience for him, as he's always seen entertainment biggies star for the brand. Let this be known, if not already, Diljit Dosanjh in a Punjabi star and also the winner of Filmfare Debut Award for his maiden Bollywood film Udta Punjab. Diljit, who has a massive fan following, is being hailed on Twitter for his killer bhangra and for being himself in general. "While you are asleep in Canada, here we are loving you to next level," a tweet summed up the general emotion on Twitter.

All it takes is a stranded elevator, a bottle of chilled refresher, a brilliant dance partner and of course Punjabi rap for Diljit to let go and dance like no one's watching. Actress Yashaswini Dayama, the one who starred as Alia Bhatt's jigdi dost in Dear Zindagi, is cast as a waitress and is equally boss-level with her dance moves.

Watch Diljit Dosanjh break the ice here:
 
 
 

Meanwhile, this is what an overwhelmed Twitter has to say:
 
 
 
 
 

Diljit Dosanjh has starred in Punjabi films like Ambarsariya, Mukhtiar Chadha, Punjab 1984, Saadi Love Story and the Sardaarji series of movies. He will next be seen as a super hero in Super Singh. In Bollywood, Phillauri with Anushka Sharma marked his second film. Kaneda with Arjun Kapoor and Anushka is also in the pipeline for him.

How did you like Diljit's dance moves? Tell us in the comments section below.
 

 

