Disha Patani Denies Replacing Sara Ali Khan In Student Of The Year 2

Filmmaker Punit Malhotra recently shot for an advertisement with Disha Patani.
On Tuesday, the actress launched The Disha Patani Official Mobile App that will allow fans to access her Facebook, Instagram and Twitter handles and interact directly with her through in-app feeds. Talking about the app, she told IANS: "I will be super-friendly and expressive on the platform but not going to break the fine line between being personal and professional."
Disha Patani, who was body-shamed on Instagram for wearing a 'revealing dress' last month, also spoke about how celebrities become a target of social media trolls. She told IANS: "We have freedom of speech and anybody's idea can't be a fact. If I am writing down something and it is my idea, my imagination. It won't be fact. I don't take others' views seriously because that isn't a fact. I do respect everyone's view but I am not affected."
"When I see anyone on social media write nasty things I block them immediately," Disha Patani added.
Disha Patani made her acting career debut with 2015 Telugu film Loafer, directed by Puri Jagannadh. She was last seen Kung Fu Yoga co-starring Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood.
(With IANS inputs)