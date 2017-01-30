Disha Patani On Celeb Romances And The 'Risk Of Being Slut-Shamed'

"When people ask me, I say no. I never hide anything or stop people from asking about Tiger. I am not shy about my personal life. Yes, Tiger and I are close. We are good friends, obviously. (But) There is nothing special about going for parties or catching up for a meal with friends," Disha told mid-day.
As a celebrity, being gossiped about comes with the territory, Disha said. "I understand this is part of the profession. Of course, there is a big risk of being slut-shamed in case relationships don't work," she told mid-day.
Just one film old in Bollywood, Disha already knows how it works. "We are actors, we can never be free. I have to think a thousand times before I speak. If I am myself and end up saying one wrong thing, there will be 1,000 negative tweets about me. There is no rule that you have to be open about relationships. To each his own," she said to mid-day.
Just good friends then, Disha and Tiger? The actors were spotted together at Manish Malhotra's birthday party last month, making a rare appearance at an A-list event. "Manish's party was the only party I went for. Frankly, I am boring. My life is all about the film set, gym classes and home," Disha told mid-day.
Disha Patani's first film appearance was in 2015's Telugu-language Loafer. Her Bollywood debut was in last year's M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which she played the cricketer's former girlfriend Priyanka Jha. Disha's new film, Jackie Chan's Kung Fu Yoga, opens on Friday.