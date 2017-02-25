Disha Patani Shames Body-Shamers: Not Going To Be Anybody's Idea Of An Indian Girl

In her Instagram post, Disha Patani said: "Have been reading so many news lately on molestation and rape! When people in our country are worshipping goddesses what a shame for not being respectful wnough to know certain boundaries that make you a human and not an animal! It's easier to judge a woman on the basis of how much they cover up their skin, but it's hard to accept your own cheap mentality where you can't stop staring at those inappropriate areas which you're asking her to cover! Wake up and start accepting that we are not going to be anybody's idea of an "Indian girl" don't let your frustration destroy somebody's life because you won't be happy if it happens in your own family! Stop this hypocrisy and open your mind!"
Here what Disha Patani posted:
In 2015, Disha Patani made her first big screen appearance in Telugu film Loafer. She was then seen in the music video of Befikra co-starring her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. She was then seen in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) and Kung Fu Yoga (2017).