Dobaara: See Your Evil: Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem Are Ready To Scare The Heck Out Of You

The intriguing and thrilling trailer of Dobaara: See Your Evil was released earlier this month. Saqib Saleem shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, "Culprit or the victim?"
Director of Oculus Mike Flanagan also shared the trailer of Dobaara: See Your Evil and tweeted his appreciation. The 39-year-old filmmaker wrote: ?Here's the official trailer for DOBAARA: SEE YOUR EVIL... and it looks like a fantastic, faithful adaptation!?
Here's the official trailer for DOBAARA: SEE YOUR EVIL... and it looks like a fantastic, faithful adaptation! https://t.co/oiK2Kh5HVx? Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) May 9, 2017
Watch the trailer here:
Dobaara: See Your Evil also stars National Award winner actor Adil Hussain, Lisa Ray and Rhea Chakraborty, who co-starred with Saqib Saleem in 2013 movie Mere Dad Ki Maruti.
Filmmaker Prawaal Raman has earlier helmed horror films like Darna Mana Hai, Darna Zaroori Hai and 404: Error Not Found.
Dobaara: See Your Evil is Huma's second film in this genre. She earlier featured in 2013 movie Ek Thi Daayan, co-starring Konkana Sen Sharma, Kalki Koechlin and Emraan Hashmi.