Dobaara: See Your Evil: Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem Are Ready To Scare The Heck Out Of You

, starring real-life siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem, is all set to release in theatres tomorrow. The film, which has been directed by Prawaal Raman, is an adaptation of 2013 American horror film, directed by Mike Flanagan. The film has been co-produced by Ishan Saksena, Prawaal Raman, Sunil Shah and Vikram Khakhar. In, Huma and Saqib star as brother and sister. The story of the film is about a ?haunted? mirror and the contradictory views between a brother and sister, who are dealing with the killing of their parents. The characters of Huma and Saqib try to figure out the reason behind their parents? death and their spoiled childhood. The intriguing and thrilling trailer of Dobaara: See Your Evil was released earlier this month . Saqib Saleem shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, "Culprit or the victim?"Director ofMike Flanagan also shared the trailer ofand tweeted his appreciation. The 39-year-old filmmaker wrote: ?Here's the official trailer for DOBAARA: SEE YOUR EVIL... and it looks like a fantastic, faithful adaptation!?Watch the trailer here:also stars National Award winner actor Adil Hussain, Lisa Ray and Rhea Chakraborty, who co-starred with Saqib Saleem in 2013 movieandis Huma's second film in this genre. She earlier featured in 2013 movie, co-starring Konkana Sen Sharma, Kalki Koechlin and Emraan Hashmi.