Dobaara Trailer: Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem Will Scare The Heck Out Of You

Actors Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem, who are real-life siblings, will co-star with each other in their upcoming thriller. The trailer of the film was unveiled today.also features National Award winner actor Adil Hussain, Lisa Ray and Saqib'sco-star Rhea Chakraborty. The film's plot is based on Huma, Saqib, who star as brother and sister and a 'haunted' mirror. Adil and Lisa play their parents. Huma and Saqib's characters try to find out the reason behind the death of their parents and their spoiled childhood.trailer is sure to intrigue the audiences. The film is an adaptation of Mike Flanagan's Hollywood supernatural horror film, which released in 2013.Watch the trailer ofhere:is Huma Qureshi's second film in this genre. She earlier starred in(2013), co-starring Konkana Sen Sharma, Kalki Koechlin and Emraan Hashmi. Huma Qureshi was last seen in Jolly LLB 2, opposite Akshay Kumar . The film released in February this year. She is the star of film like, andSaqib also shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, "Culprit or the victim?" The actor made his acting debut in the 2011 romantic comedy, for which, he was nominated for the Filmfare Award in the Best Male Debut category. Saqib has also starred in films likeand, directed by Prawaal Raman is set to hit the screens on June 2.