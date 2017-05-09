Dobaara Trailer: Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem Will Scare The Heck Out Of You

Watch the trailer of Dobaara here:
Dobaara is Huma Qureshi's second film in this genre. She earlier starred in Ek Thi Daayan (2013), co-starring Konkana Sen Sharma, Kalki Koechlin and Emraan Hashmi. Huma Qureshi was last seen in Jolly LLB 2, opposite Akshay Kumar. The film released in February this year. She is the star of film like Gangs of Wasseypur, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, and Badlapur.
Saqib also shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, "Culprit or the victim?" The actor made his acting debut in the 2011 romantic comedy Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, for which, he was nominated for the Filmfare Award in the Best Male Debut category. Saqib has also starred in films like Bombay Talkies and Hawaa Hawaai.
Dobaara, directed by Prawaal Raman is set to hit the screens on June 2.