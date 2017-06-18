Don 3 Is Not Very Far. Details Will Be Announced 'Soon'

Earlier this year, Farhan Akhtar said several projects are keeping him busy at the moment but there will be an update on the Don sequel soon. When asked about it, he said in a Facebook chat session: "Soon I hope. Different things are happening right now, work related. You will hear about it soon."
It was in March last year, when Farhan had revealed that he is in the process of shaping up a script for Don 3, which created a lot of interest among movie-buffs. This confession of Farhan has been followed by repeated enquiries about the status of Don 3, which lead him to say that he had "shot himself in the foot" making such an announcement, reported IANS.
Farhan's series of Don films feature Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role while Priyanka Chopra featured as a feisty cop in both the films. The first part released in 2006 while Don 2 arrived at theatres in 2011. Farhan Akhtar's series of Don movies are the modern remakes of Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 film cult film, directed by Chandra Barot.
(With PTI inputs)