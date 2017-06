Don 3 Is Not Very Far. Details Will Be Announced 'Soon'

It's a good day for the fans of Shah Rukh Khan's Don series of film s. Ritesh Sidhwani, who co-owns Excel Entertainment with Farhan Akhtar, shared that a third instalment of the gangster drama is indeed in the making, reported PTI. "We are thinking aboutand we are thinking very hard on it. We have found the right idea, it's being written now. We will make an official announcement soon," news agency PTI quoted Mr Sidhwani as saying. When asked if Farhan will return to helm the much-awaited sequel, Mr Sidhwani did not completely deny the possibility. "Wait for the announcement," he said, reported PTI.Earlier this year, Farhan Akhtar said several projects are keeping him busy at the moment but there will be an update on thesequel soon. When asked about it, he said in a Facebook chat session: "Soon I hope. Different things are happening right now, work related. You will hear about it soon."It was in March last year, when Farhan had revealed that he is in the process of shaping up a script for, which created a lot of interest among movie-buffs. This confession of Farhan has been followed by repeated enquiries about the status of Don 3 , which lead him to say that he had "shot himself in the foot" making such an announcement, reported IANS.Farhan's series offilms feature Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role while Priyanka Chopra featured as a feisty cop in both the films. The first part released in 2006 whilearrived at theatres in 2011. Farhan Akhtar's series ofmovies are the modern remakes of Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 film cult film, directed by Chandra Barot.(With PTI inputs)