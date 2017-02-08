Dragon: Ranbir Kapoor's Character To Have Special Powers

The 33-year-old director also added that the Tamasha actor will have to work intensively for his role in the film. "Ranbir will have to put a lot of extra efforts for the movie. There's so much stuff in the film like action, dance, movements... I hope he is going to do a lot in the film," he told PTI during the Indian premiere of Oscar nominated film Moonlight.
Dragon will be Ayan Mukerji and best friend, Ranbir Kapoor's third collaboration.The Roy actor is expected to start shooting for the film in August. The duo have previously worked in films such as -Wake Up Sid (2009) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013).
Ranbir Kapoor was last seen romancing Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The 34-year-old actor is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Dutt's biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The Rockstar actor will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos, opposite former girlfriend, Katrina Kaif. The film is scheduled to release in April this year.
(With PTI inputs)