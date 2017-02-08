Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Dragon: Ranbir Kapoor's Character To Have Special Powers

Ayan Mukerji's next venture will see Ranbir Kapoor's character use fire as his special power

  | February 08, 2017 18:34 IST (New Delhi)
Ranbir Kapoor

Dragon is Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor's third collaboration. (Image courtesy: ranbirkapoor )

Ranbir Kapoor will portray role of a man with special power in Ayan Mukerji's next venture. The filmmaker told news agency PTI that Ranbir Kapoor's character will use fire as his special power. The project which also features Alia Bhatt in the lead role has been tentatively titled Dragon. "I have not locked the title yet.Dragon is just the tentative title. It was called Dragon because in the film, the boy has connection with fire. It is his power. The guy has a mystical connection with fire. So, I called it Dragon. There's something I like about the word," Ayan told PTI.

The 33-year-old director also added that the Tamasha actor will have to work intensively for his role in the film. "Ranbir will have to put a lot of extra efforts for the movie. There's so much stuff in the film like action, dance, movements... I hope he is going to do a lot in the film," he told PTI during the Indian premiere of Oscar nominated film Moonlight.

Dragon will be Ayan Mukerji and best friend, Ranbir Kapoor's third collaboration.The Roy actor is expected to start shooting for the film in August. The duo have previously worked in films such as -Wake Up Sid (2009) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013).

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen romancing Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The 34-year-old actor is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Dutt's biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The Rockstar actor will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos, opposite former girlfriend, Katrina Kaif. The film is scheduled to release in April this year.
  (With PTI inputs)

Highlights

  • "I have not locked the film title yet," said Ayan
  • "Ranbir will have to put a lot of extra efforts for the movie," said Ayan
  • Ranbir Kapoor expected to start shooting for Dragon in August
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement