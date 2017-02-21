Esha Gupta Always Wanted To Star With Amitabh Bachchan. Now She Will In Aankhen 2

Aankhen 2 is a sequel to the 2002 movie Aankhen starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal and Paresh Rawal.
Esha Gupta told PTI that when producer Gaurang Doshi approached her she immediately agreed to do the film. She said: "It's a no brainer to say yes because the moment he gave me the narration I was blown away. I am in the lead with all the men around in the film; I am the one holding the film so I was all the more excited to do it."
The Jannat 2 actress is currently busy shooting for Milan Luthria's Baadshaho. The actress told PTI: "I will start my training for Aankhen 2 after March 10. We will be doing workshops, readings and all from March." She also added that she is excited to be shooting in a casino for the heist drama film. "The shoot begins from April 17. We will be travelling to South Africa and the film will be shot inside the casino. The film is of that level," Esha said.
Aankhen 2 also features Arjun Rampal, Anil Kapoor and Arshad Warsi in lead roles. The Kahaani 2 actor will be seen reprising his role of a visually impaired man.
Esha Gupta was last seen in 2016 movie Rustom along with Akshay Kumar and Ileana D'Cruz. The actress will next be seen in Commando 2 co-starring Vidyut Jamwal and Adah Sharma. The movie is scheduled to release on March 3.
(With PTI inputs)