Esha Gupta Always Wanted To Star With Amitabh Bachchan. Now She Will In Aankhen 2

Esha Gupta says she is excited to be working with Amitabh Bachchan in Aankhen 2. "I was even ok to do a small role with him in a film. I am star struck and I am open about it," she said.

  | February 21, 2017 10:22 IST (New Delhi)
Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta will next be seen in Commando 2 co-starring Vidyut Jamwal (Image courtesy: egupta)

Esha Gupta, who will be seen sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Aankhen 2, told news agency PTI that she is excited to be working with Big B. The 31-year-old actress said: "I had a wish list that I so wanted to do a film alongside Mr Amitabh Bachchan. Especially after watching Pink I was even ok to do a small role with him in a film. I am star struck and I am open about it." She added: "Amit sir is the epitome of acting. He is one person people will listen to and watch his work as well."

Aankhen 2 is a sequel to the 2002 movie Aankhen starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal and Paresh Rawal.

Esha Gupta told PTI that when producer Gaurang Doshi approached her she immediately agreed to do the film. She said: "It's a no brainer to say yes because the moment he gave me the narration I was blown away. I am in the lead with all the men around in the film; I am the one holding the film so I was all the more excited to do it."

The Jannat 2 actress is currently busy shooting for Milan Luthria's Baadshaho. The actress told PTI: "I will start my training for Aankhen 2 after March 10. We will be doing workshops, readings and all from March." She also added that she is excited to be shooting in a casino for the heist drama film. "The shoot begins from April 17. We will be travelling to South Africa and the film will be shot inside the casino. The film is of that level," Esha said.

Aankhen 2 also features Arjun Rampal, Anil Kapoor and Arshad Warsi in lead roles. The Kahaani 2 actor will be seen reprising his role of a visually impaired man.

Esha Gupta was last seen in 2016 movie Rustom along with Akshay Kumar and Ileana D'Cruz. The actress will next be seen in Commando 2 co-starring Vidyut Jamwal and Adah Sharma. The movie is scheduled to release on March 3.

(With PTI inputs)

