Farhan Akhtar Hopes To Make Don 3 Soon

Don, released in theatres on 20 October 2006, was well received by film critics. The film won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festiva and also nominated for nine awards at the 52nd Filmfare Awards, including nominations for Best Film and Best Actor.
In 2011, a sequel to the film was released, titled Don 2. The film was screened at the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival. Don 2 received a number of awards, including two Filmfare Awards - Best Sound Design and Best Action.
Farhan Akhtar last featured in Rock On 2. The film, which was a sequel to the 2008 movie Rock On, also featured Arjun Rampal, Shraddha Kapoor, Purab Kohli, Shashank Arora and Prachi Desai in lead roles. The film was partly shot in Meghalaya. During the chat, Farhan was asked if he would like to northeast India again, to which he replied: "I would love to visit the northeast again. It's such a great place. The time when we were shooting Rock On 2 there. nature in that part of the world is just phenomenal. To be there and to be able to breathe all that fresh air would be amazing."
Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in Nikhil Advani's Lucknow Central.