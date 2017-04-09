Farhan Akhtar Puts An End To Rumours He's Upset With Aditya Roy Kapur And How

And that, as they say, is that.. RIP rumours. #lastnight#chilltimespic.twitter.com/TlTGYtWYwY? Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 9, 2017
Aditya Roy Kapur is Shraddha Kapoor's co-star of films like Aashiqui 2 and Ok Jaanu and rumoured to be her ex. Earlier this month, Aditya and Shraddha were spotted partying together at a bash hosted by the Bhatts to celebrate 30 years of Vishesh Films, which produced Aashiqui 2. Soon, their appearance together sparked rumours that Farhan is not too happy with Shraddha having partied with Aditya and that the actress rushed to Farhan's place to pacify him after the party.
Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha co-starred for the first time in 2016's Rock On 2, that is also when the two reportedly started dating. Earlier this year, the Shraddha-Farhan rumored romance also trended after there were reports stating the two were living-in at Farhan's residence, which hugely offended Shakti Kapoor, Shraddha's father. However, Shraddha dismissed the rumours telling Times Of India: "It doesn't make a difference to me because I know it's not true." Farhan Akhtar separated from hair-stylist Adhuna Bhabani last year while Shraddha and Aditya reportedly broke-up sometime in 2014.
The star-studded guest list at Karan Johar's party also comprised Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Jhanvi Kapoor.
Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar's last produced film is Raees and he will next be seen in Lucknow Central. Shraddha Kapoor is awaiting the release of her next with Arjun Kapoor - Half Girlfriend which is scheduled for May 19. Ok Jaanu was Aditya's last film.