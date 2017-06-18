Farhan Akhtar's Short Film On Vidya Balan And Her Father Gets A Good Review By Bollywood Stars

Here's how Bollywood rooted for the short film:
T 2459 -A short film on Vidya Balan and her Father, made by Farhan Akhtar .. a moving pertinent strong statement ..https://t.co/3L9jB9cBpypic.twitter.com/hMkUQ5G2Yq? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2017
Beautiful and motivating film on Vidya Balan and her father made by the @MardOfficial initiative https://t.co/zBhjtAyINd@FarOutAkhtar? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 18, 2017
Thank you for doing this @FarOutAkhtar! https://t.co/ETThacqaWI? Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 18, 2017
A must watch this Father's Day! So moved, inspired, empowered & filled with love after watching this. He is just like my dad https://t.co/9puBYcjjqb? Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 18, 2017
Truly inspirational video of @vidya_balan and her dad #Mard@FarOutAkhtarhttps://t.co/LlglbNU3Nn— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 18, 2017
In the video, Vidya's 71-year-old father takes us to the time when he started his career as a typist with a salary of just Rs 60. He also opens up about his struggle when his career was interrupted and Vidya came to the rescue. Mr Balan also reveals how Vidya chased her dreams and succeeded in the realm of films, an industry known to be primarily dominated by men.
Vidya, who also joins Mr Balan in the Vidya, reveals his father is the real hero, who always believed in her. "I'm sure he had the fears because of the big, bad world of cinema but he never once discouraged me. He always said, whatever you do, do to the best of your abilities. The best things about my parents is that they never had preconceived notions about anything.
The short film is a project by MARD, the social initiative which aims at gender equality and is headed by Farhan Akhtar.