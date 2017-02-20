Advertisement
Farida Jalal Is Not Dead, Internet. 'Stop Spreading Fake News' Please

Farida Jalal said: "Initially I laughed, but from last 30 minutes my phone has been constantly ringing and everybody is asking the same question"

  | February 20, 2017 10:25 IST (New Delhi)
Farida Jalal

Farida Jalal photographed in Mumbai

Veteran actress Farida Jalal has dismissed death rumours saying "I'm hale and hearty," on Sunday night. The 67-year-old actress began climbing up the trends list Sunday evening as rumours about her death started doing the rounds on the Internet. Ms Jalal contacted publicist K Himaanshu Shuklaa to release a statement on Sunday. Himaanshu, who tweeted Farida Jalal's full statement, also wrote: "stop spreading fake news" on Sunday. Before that, he added: "Just got a call from Farida Jalal ji. She is hale and hearty." In her statement, Farida Jalal mentioned: "I wonder why people spread such rumours." Rumours about Ms Jalal's death went viral reportedly after a Facebook page shared a poster featuring a condolence note for the actress.
 

Ms Jalal said that initially she did not pay much heed to the "baseless" rumours but was "irritated" after she was constantly being contacted about the hoax. Here's what Farida Jalal said: "I am hale and hearty. I don't know from where these baseless rumours are coming from. Initially I laughed, but from last 30 minutes my phone has been constantly ringing and everybody is asking the same question. It's a bit irritating, I wonder why people spread such rumours'."

Earlier, veteran actors Dilip Kumar and Kader Khan have also been subjects of death rumours. Farida Jalal has featured in films like Zubeidaa, Student of the Year, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Khoobsurat and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She is also the star of TV shows like Shararat, Ammaji Ki Galli and Jeannie Aur Juju. Farida Jalal will next be seen in a significant role in Imran Khan's political drama Sargoshiyan.
 

