Farida Jalal Is Not Dead, Internet. 'Stop Spreading Fake News' Please

Just got a call from #FaridaJalal ji, she is hale and hearty.? K Himaanshu Shuklaa (@khimaanshu) February 19, 2017
Stop spreading fake news...#deathhoax
Ms Jalal said that initially she did not pay much heed to the "baseless" rumours but was "irritated" after she was constantly being contacted about the hoax. Here's what Farida Jalal said: "I am hale and hearty. I don't know from where these baseless rumours are coming from. Initially I laughed, but from last 30 minutes my phone has been constantly ringing and everybody is asking the same question. It's a bit irritating, I wonder why people spread such rumours'."
Earlier, veteran actors Dilip Kumar and Kader Khan have also been subjects of death rumours. Farida Jalal has featured in films like Zubeidaa, Student of the Year, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Khoobsurat and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She is also the star of TV shows like Shararat, Ammaji Ki Galli and Jeannie Aur Juju. Farida Jalal will next be seen in a significant role in Imran Khan's political drama Sargoshiyan.