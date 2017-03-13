Advertisement
Fatima Sana Shaikh Says She Is Not A Part Of Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan

Fatima, who featured as Geeta Phogat, an Indian wrestler and Mahavir Singh Phogat's daughter in Dangal, said that she is not collaborating with the 51-year-old actor in his film Thugs Of Hindostan

  | March 13, 2017 14:17 IST (New Delhi)
Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima made her acting debut with Chachi 420 (Image courtesy: fatimasanashaikh)

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who featured as Geeta Phogat, an Indian wrestler and Mahavir Singh Phogat's (played by Aamir Khan) daughter in the 2016 film Dangal, told news agency PTI that she is not collaborating with the 51-year-old actor for his upcoming movie Thugs Of Hindostan. The 25-year-old actress said: "What should I say? All I know is that a film named Thugs of Hindostan is being made. I am not playing any role (in Thugs of Hindostan). If I get it then good. Someone please give me a role in that film I want to do Thugs of Hindostan." The movie, which is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, features Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release next year.

Fatima Sana Shaikh made her acting debut with the 1997 film Chachi 420 starring Kamal Hasan. She has also featured in films such as One 2 Ka 4 (2001) starring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, Tahaan(2008), Bittoo Boss (2012) and Akaash Vani (2013). Speaking about her plans post the success of her film Dangal, the actress said: "I have not signed anything yet. Hopefully I will do something soon.. I miss acting."

Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, featured Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat who taught wrestling to his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari. The movie was declared tax-free in six states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh - to promote Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, government's social campaign aimed to reduce selective abortion of females, to protect girls and to educate them. Dangal won four awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Action and Best Actor at the 62nd Filmfare Awards.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will also be seen in Secret Superstar.The film is being directed by Advait Chandan and produced by the Taare Zameen Par actor and his wife, Kiran Rao. The movie is scheduled for release on August 4.
 

