Filmfare Awards 2017: Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt And Dangal Are Top Winners

Filmfare Awards 2017: Aamir Khan's Dangal won three major awards, including one for Best Actor

  | January 15, 2017 16:16 IST (New Delhi)
Filmfare Awards 2017

Filmfare Awards 2017: Aamir, Alia (courtesy: aliaabhatt) won the Best Actor and Actress Awards

The 62nd edition of Filmfare Awards were held on January 14 in Mumbai and the entire Bollywood walked the red carpet in all their glory. Some of the big names of the industry came forward to celebrate the success of the winners. The star-studded event was co-hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. Aamir Khan won the Best Actor (Male) Award for Dangal while Alia Bhatt was given Best Actress (Female) Award for her performance as a Bihari migrant worker in Udta Punjab. Nitesh Tiwari's wrestling drama- Dangal bagged three major awards- Best Actor, Best Film and Best Director. Shahid Kapoor won the Critics Award for Best Actor (Male) for Udta Punjab and Sonam Kapoor received the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor (Female) for Neerja.
 
 
 


This time, the three Khans competed for the Best Actor category. Shah Rukh Khan was nominated for Fan Salman Khan for Sultan and Aamir Khan for Dangal. Aamir, 51, who was given the award, was not present at the event. The actor had last won the Filmfare Best Actor Award for Lagaan in 2002.

After receiving the award, Alia, 23, thanked Shahid Kapoor for sending her the script and said that Udta Punjab is very close to her heart. Nitesh Tiwari said: "This award is the reassurance of how much people loved Dangal and I would like to thank everyone who loved and supported our film. It means everything."

Manoj Bajpayee too won the Critics Award for Best Actor (Male) for Aligarh.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award by his daughter and actress Sonakshi Sinha. An emotional Mr Sinha said: "Many people feel if you get the Lifetime Achievement Award it's the end, but I feel it's just the beginning."

Diljit Dosanjh received the Best Male Debut award for Udta Punjab and Ritika Singh got the Best Female Debut award for Saala Khadoos, co-starring R Madhavan.
 
 

LOVE MY FANS

The nominations for the Filmfare Awards were announced last week and the audiences' were angry over excluding Akshay Kumar from the Best Actor award category for his acclaimed performances in Airlift and Rustom. 'Filmfare Awards On Sale' kept trending furiously and tweets came pouring in from Akshay's fan clubs.
 

Highlights

  • Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar co-hosted the event
  • Nitesh Tiwari won the Best Director Award
  • Shatrughan Sinha received the Lifetime Achievement Award
 

