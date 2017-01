Filmfare Awards 2017: Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt And Dangal Are Top Winners

And I took the black lady home tonight! Thank you Chaubey! Thank you Phantom & Balaji! The reason I got this script @shahidkapoor. Bebo.. Diljit! Love you Karan!!!!! Go team Udta Punjab Oh oh oh and THANK YOU FILMFARE wohoooooooooo #jiofilmfareawards A photo posted by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Jan 14, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

Came with one stunning lady and heading home with two. Thank you #filmfare. #udtapunjab congratulations @aliaabhatt and @diljitdosanjh A photo posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jan 14, 2017 at 1:26pm PST

Winning the best actress award for Neerja, was a truly special moment.. but it was made more special because @aanandlrai gave it to me.. love you sir. Thank you @Filmfare I'll forever cherish this moment. A video posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jan 14, 2017 at 9:40pm PST

LOVE MY FANS A photo posted by Diljit Dosanjh (@diljitdosanjh) on Jan 14, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

The 62nd edition of Filmfare Awards were held on January 14 in Mumbai and the entire Bollywood walked the red carpet in all their glory. Some of the big names of the industry came forward to celebrate the success of the winners. The star-studded event was co-hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. Aamir Khan won the Best Actor (Male) Award for Dangal while Alia Bhatt was given Best Actress (Female) Award for her performance as a Bihari migrant worker in. Nitesh Tiwari's wrestling drama-bagged three major awards- Best Actor, Best Film and Best Director. Shahid Kapoor won the Critics Award for Best Actor (Male) forand Sonam Kapoor received the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor (Female) forThis time, the three Khans competed for the Best Actor category. Shah Rukh Khan was nominated for Salman Khan for Sultan and Aamir Khan for. Aamir, 51, who was given the award, was not present at the event. The actor had last won the Filmfare Best Actor Award forin 2002.After receiving the award, Alia, 23, thanked Shahid Kapoor for sending her the script and said thatis very close to her heart. Nitesh Tiwari said: "This award is the reassurance of how much people lovedand I would like to thank everyone who loved and supported our film. It means everything."Manoj Bajpayee too won the Critics Award for Best Actor (Male) forVeteran actor Shatrughan Sinha received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award by his daughter and actress Sonakshi Sinha. An emotional Mr Sinha said: "Many people feel if you get the Lifetime Achievement Award it's the end, but I feel it's just the beginning."Diljit Dosanjh received the Best Male Debut award forand Ritika Singh got the Best Female Debut award for, co-starring R Madhavan.The nominations for the Filmfare Awards were announced last week and the audiences' were angry over excluding Akshay Kumar from the Best Actor award category for his acclaimed performances inand. 'Filmfare Awards On Sale' kept trending furiously and tweets came pouring in from Akshay's fan clubs.