Filmfare Awards 2017: Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt And Dangal Are Top Winners

This time, the three Khans competed for the Best Actor category. Shah Rukh Khan was nominated for Fan Salman Khan for Sultan and Aamir Khan for Dangal. Aamir, 51, who was given the award, was not present at the event. The actor had last won the Filmfare Best Actor Award for Lagaan in 2002.
After receiving the award, Alia, 23, thanked Shahid Kapoor for sending her the script and said that Udta Punjab is very close to her heart. Nitesh Tiwari said: "This award is the reassurance of how much people loved Dangal and I would like to thank everyone who loved and supported our film. It means everything."
Manoj Bajpayee too won the Critics Award for Best Actor (Male) for Aligarh.
Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award by his daughter and actress Sonakshi Sinha. An emotional Mr Sinha said: "Many people feel if you get the Lifetime Achievement Award it's the end, but I feel it's just the beginning."
Diljit Dosanjh received the Best Male Debut award for Udta Punjab and Ritika Singh got the Best Female Debut award for Saala Khadoos, co-starring R Madhavan.
The nominations for the Filmfare Awards were announced last week and the audiences' were angry over excluding Akshay Kumar from the Best Actor award category for his acclaimed performances in Airlift and Rustom. 'Filmfare Awards On Sale' kept trending furiously and tweets came pouring in from Akshay's fan clubs.