Filmfare Awards 2017: Complete List Of Winners

Filmfare Awards 2017: Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress Award for Udta Punjab and Aamir Khan received the Best Actor Award for Dangal

  | January 15, 2017 16:53 IST (New Delhi)
Filmfare Awards

Filmfare Awards 2017: Alia Bhatt's Udta Punjab won three major awards (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

The 62nd edition of Filmfare Awards, held on January 14 in Mumbai was a star-studded event. Co-hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, the event witnessed many spectacular performances by Sonakshi Sinha, Tiger Shroff and others. Aamir Khan won the Best Actor (Male) Award for Dangal and Alia Bhatt was given Best Actor (Female) Award for Udta Punjab. Dangal won fourawards- Best Actor, Best Film, Best Director and Best Action while Udta Punjab also emerged as top winner. Shahid Kapoor and Manoj Vajpayee won the Critics Award for Best Actor (Male) for Udta Punjab and respectively. Sonam Kapoor received the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor (Female) for Neerja.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Film: Dangal

Best Actor (Male): Aamir Khan for Dangal

Best Actor (Female): Alia Bhatt for Udta Punjab

Best Director: Nitesh Tiwari for Dangal

Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film: Neerja

Filmfare Critics Award For Best Actor (Male): Manoj Bajpayee for Aligarh and Shahid Kapoor Udta Punjab.

Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor (Female): Sonam Kapoor for Neerja.

Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Manoj Bajpayee for Taandav.

Best Male Debut: Diljit Dosanjh for Udta Punjab.

Best Female Debut: Ritika Singh for Saala Khadoos.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Rishi Kapoor for Kapoor & Sons.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Shabana Azmi for Neerja.

Best Film People's Choice: Khamakha.

Best Short Film (Fiction): Chutney

Best Short Film (Non-fiction): Matitali Kusti

Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Tisca Chopra for Chutney.

Best Dialogue: Ritesh Shah for Pink.

Best Screenplay: Shakun Batra, Ayesha Devitre Dhillon for Kapoor & Sons.

Best Story: Shakun Batra, Ayesha Devitre Dhillon for Kapoor & Sons.

Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award: Shatrughan Sinha.

Best Music Album: Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Channa Mereya

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track.

Best Female Playback Singer: Neha Bhasin for Jag Ghoomeya

RD Burman Award for New Music Talent: Amit Mishra for Bulleya

Best Visual Effects: Fan

Best Editing: Monisha Baldawa for Neerja

Best Costume: Payal Saluja for Udta Punjab

Best Action: Shyam Kaushal for Dangal

Best Background Score: Sameer Uddin for Kapoor & Sons

Best Choreography: Adil Shaikh for Kar Gayi Chul
 

