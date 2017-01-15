Filmfare Awards 2017: Complete List Of Winners

Here is the full list of winners:
Best Film: Dangal
Best Actor (Male): Aamir Khan for Dangal
Best Actor (Female): Alia Bhatt for Udta Punjab
Best Director: Nitesh Tiwari for Dangal
Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film: Neerja
Filmfare Critics Award For Best Actor (Male): Manoj Bajpayee for Aligarh and Shahid Kapoor Udta Punjab.
Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor (Female): Sonam Kapoor for Neerja.
Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Manoj Bajpayee for Taandav.
Best Male Debut: Diljit Dosanjh for Udta Punjab.
Best Female Debut: Ritika Singh for Saala Khadoos.
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Rishi Kapoor for Kapoor & Sons.
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Shabana Azmi for Neerja.
Best Film People's Choice: Khamakha.
Best Short Film (Fiction): Chutney
Best Short Film (Non-fiction): Matitali Kusti
Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Tisca Chopra for Chutney.
Best Dialogue: Ritesh Shah for Pink.
Best Screenplay: Shakun Batra, Ayesha Devitre Dhillon for Kapoor & Sons.
Best Story: Shakun Batra, Ayesha Devitre Dhillon for Kapoor & Sons.
Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award: Shatrughan Sinha.
Best Music Album: Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Channa Mereya
Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track.
Best Female Playback Singer: Neha Bhasin for Jag Ghoomeya
RD Burman Award for New Music Talent: Amit Mishra for Bulleya
Best Visual Effects: Fan
Best Editing: Monisha Baldawa for Neerja
Best Costume: Payal Saluja for Udta Punjab
Best Action: Shyam Kaushal for Dangal
Best Background Score: Sameer Uddin for Kapoor & Sons
Best Choreography: Adil Shaikh for Kar Gayi Chul