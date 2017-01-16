Filmfare Awards: Aamir Khan's Win Is Redemption Of Sorts

Alia's performance as the abused and unnamed Bihari migrant in drug drama Udta Punjab has been sweeping award shows. The actress spent all of Sunday responding to congratulatory messages on Twitter, like these:
@aliaa08 Heartiest congratulations for #UdtaPunjab. It was one of your best roles till date.? Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) January 15, 2017
@aliaa08 Once u become fearless life becomes limitless. Congratulations to u my little big girl!! pic.twitter.com/Ypn63hPyXp? Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) January 15, 2017
Congrats @aliaa08 So so so well deserved!!! Many more to go girl? Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) January 15, 2017
To Manish, Alia replied:
Haha thank you for dressing me up for my performance Manish! Wouldn't be possible without you! https://t.co/euds6x71ti? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 15, 2017
Alia and her Udta Punjab co-stars - Shahid Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh, who won the Critics Award for Best Actor and Best Male Debut respectively - also congratulated her and each other:
Congratulations to @aliaa08 and @diljitdosanjh for the much deserved awards. Here's to cinema with content. Say no to drugs. #whosthegabru? Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 15, 2017
@shahidkapoor Bhaji @aliaa08#PayalMam Mubarkan Baut Baut #UdtaPunjab#AbishekChaubeyBhaji#KareenaKapoorMam@FuhSePhantom? DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 14, 2017
Last week, when the nominations for the Filmfare Awards were announced, Twitter was enraged by the omission of Akshay Kumar in the Best Actor category, which included a nod for Salman Khan's role in Sultan. Also criticized was the overlooking of Dangal's female cast - actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Sakshi Tanwar.
In its winners' list, however, Filmfare somewhat mended its reputation by awarding Sultan just once for the song Jag Ghoomeya and for heaping prizes on Dangal, Kapoor And Sons, Udta Punjab and Neerja.
The Filmfare Awards for 2017 were held in Mumbai last Saturday, and co-hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.