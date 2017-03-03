Find Out What Is Varun Dhawan's Special Birthday Gift For His Co-Star Alia Bhatt

Speaking about her birthday, Alia Bhatt told IANS: "I haven't planned anything on my birthday. I want to eat cheese balls on my birthday."
Badrinath Ki Dulhania, directed by Shashank Khaitan, will see Varun and Alia Bhatt sharing the screen space for the third time.
Varun told IANS: "Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a complete family-oriented movie and will please the audience of any age for its sensible and entertaining content. Holi is around the corner and our film is releasing during that time so we have treated this like a festive release. We want people to celebrate the festival with our film."
Alia Bhatt also spoke about how the duo prepared for their respective characters in the film. The Highway actress said: "Varun's accent was a bit difficult than mine in the film since he belongs to Jhansi and I belong to Kota which is an educational hub of Rajasthan.
"Every actor prepares for his film, but it should look like an effortless performance onscreen and people should forget Alia and Varun and only see Vaidehi and Badri onscreen," Varun added.
Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan made their Bollywood debut along with Sidharth Malhotra in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year. They have also co-starred in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.
Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh
Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will be seen romancing Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in Judwaa 2.
(With IANS inputs)