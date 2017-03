Find Out What Is Varun Dhawan's Special Birthday Gift For His Co-Star Alia Bhatt

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have been actively promoting their upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania . The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on March 10, a few days before theactress' birthday. Alia Bhatt will be celebrating her 24th birthday on March 15 and her co-star Varun Dhawan told news agency IANS that he wants to gift her success of their film. The 29-year-old actor said: "The success of our film. That will be the biggest gift for both of us. Apart from that, I will definitely gift her something on her birthday."Speaking about her birthday, Alia Bhatt told IANS: "I haven't planned anything on my birthday. I want to eat cheese balls on my birthday.", directed by Shashank Khaitan, will see V arun and Alia Bhatt sharing the screen space for the third time. Varun told IANS: "is a complete family-oriented movie and will please the audience of any age for its sensible and entertaining content. Holi is around the corner and our film is releasing during that time so we have treated this like a festive release. We want people to celebrate the festival with our film."Alia Bhatt also spoke about how the duo prepared for their respective characters in the film. Theactress said: "Varun's accent was a bit difficult than mine in the film since he belongs to Jhansi and I belong to Kota which is an educational hub of Rajasthan."Every actor prepares for his film, but it should look like an effortless performance onscreen and people should forget Alia and Varun and only seeandonscreen," Varun added.Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan made their Bollywood debut along with Sidharth Malhotra in 2012 with Karan Johar's. They have also co-starred inAlia Bhatt will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar'sopposite Ranveer SinghMeanwhile, Varun Dhawan will be seen romancing Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in(With IANS inputs)