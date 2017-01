First Look: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar In Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Feeling so happy to have these two heart warming people & brilliant actors @ayushmannk & @psbhumi in our next #shubhmangalsaavdhan Godbless pic.twitter.com/31Px732479 ? AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) January 17, 2017

The first look of, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, was released today. The film, directed by South filmmaker R S Prasanna, reunites Ayushmann and Bhumi after their widely acclaimed 2015 comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha director Aanand L Rai produces.will be partly filmed in Haridwar, wherewas set. Some scenes will be shot in Delhi and the film is expected to release in August. On Twitter, the film's lead actors, director and producer each shared the first look, tagging each other. "Feeling so happy to have these two heartwarming people and brilliant actors," wrote producer Aanand L Rai in his tweet:In a statement, Mr Rai said, "is a funny and layered story . These are the kind of stories I've identified with, right from the time I made. It is a simple narrative with an interesting bend and the reason I cast Ayushmann and Bhumi is that they fit the bill perfectly for this part. They are the sort of actors I could be friends with even if they didn't belong to the fraternity . They are simple and humble." Aanand L Rai last directed, starring Kangana Ranaut. He also produced 2016 filmsand. Mr Rai is expected to soon begin work on film starring Shah Rukh Khan, reportedly as a dwarf.Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, who made her debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha , were also meant to star in a project called Manmarziyan , the status of which is not known. Ayushmann is also filming Meri Pyaari Bindu with Parineeti Chopra. Bhumi Pednekar stars inwith Akshay Kumar.