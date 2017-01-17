First Look: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar In Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Feeling so happy to have these two heart warming people & brilliant actors @ayushmannk & @psbhumi in our next #shubhmangalsaavdhan Godbless pic.twitter.com/31Px732479? AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) January 17, 2017
In a statement, Mr Rai said, "Shubh Mangal Savdhan is a funny and layered story . These are the kind of stories I've identified with, right from the time I made Tanu Weds Manu. It is a simple narrative with an interesting bend and the reason I cast Ayushmann and Bhumi is that they fit the bill perfectly for this part. They are the sort of actors I could be friends with even if they didn't belong to the fraternity . They are simple and humble." Aanand L Rai last directed Tanu Weds Manu Returns, starring Kangana Ranaut. He also produced 2016 films Nil Battey Sannata and Happy Bhaag Jayegi. Mr Rai is expected to soon begin work on film starring Shah Rukh Khan, reportedly as a dwarf.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, who made her debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, were also meant to star in a project called Manmarziyan, the status of which is not known. Ayushmann is also filming Meri Pyaari Bindu with Parineeti Chopra. Bhumi Pednekar stars in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha with Akshay Kumar.