First Poster Of Onir's Film Shab Starring Raveena Tandon Unveiled

  | May 09, 2017 19:58 IST (New Delhi)
Poster of Onir's film Shab (Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh)

Highlights

  • On May 1, Shab was premiered at the New York Indian Film Festival
  • Shab has been co-produced by Onir and Sanjay Suri
  • Shab is scheduled to release in theatres on June 30
The first poster of Onir's film Shab, starring Raveena Tandon has been unveiled by the makers of the film. The film, which has been co-produced by Onir and Sanjay Suri, also features Arpita Chatterjee, Ashish Bisht, Simon Frenay and Areesz Ganddi. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the new poster on social media and wrote: "Raveena Tandon, debutant Ashish Bisht and Arpita Chatterjee in #Shab... Onir directs... 30 June 2017 release... #ShabPoster first look." The poster was also shared by the 48-year-old filmmaker. Shab, which is set in South Delhi, is a story that explores people coming from different walks of life in search of love and to realise their dreams.

See the poster shared by Mr Adarsh on social media here:
 
Shab is scheduled to release in theatres on June 30.

On May 1, Shab was premiered at the New York Indian Film Festival where it received a wonderful response from the audience.

In 2001, Onir began his Bollywood career as a film editor for 2001 film Rahul He made his debut as a director with 2005 film My Brother...Nikhil, starring Juhi Chawla and Sanjay Suri. Shab marks Sanjay Suri's fifth collaboration with Onir. They have previously worked together in films like My Brother...Nikhil, Bas Ek Pal, Sorry Bhai!, I Am and Chauranga.

Last year, in an interview with news agency PTI, Onir said: "Shab is the first script that I had ever written, almost 13-14 years ago. Interestingly, it was originally written for Raveena and Sanjay, when I had worked with them during the film Daman."

Raveena Tandon was last seen in Maatr, directed by Ashtar Sayed.
 

 

