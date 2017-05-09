First Poster Of Onir's Film Shab Starring Raveena Tandon Unveiled

See the poster shared by Mr Adarsh on social media here:
Shab is scheduled to release in theatres on June 30.
On May 1, Shab was premiered at the New York Indian Film Festival where it received a wonderful response from the audience.
In 2001, Onir began his Bollywood career as a film editor for 2001 film Rahul He made his debut as a director with 2005 film My Brother...Nikhil, starring Juhi Chawla and Sanjay Suri. Shab marks Sanjay Suri's fifth collaboration with Onir. They have previously worked together in films like My Brother...Nikhil, Bas Ek Pal, Sorry Bhai!, I Am and Chauranga.
Last year, in an interview with news agency PTI, Onir said: "Shab is the first script that I had ever written, almost 13-14 years ago. Interestingly, it was originally written for Raveena and Sanjay, when I had worked with them during the film Daman."
Raveena Tandon was last seen in Maatr, directed by Ashtar Sayed.