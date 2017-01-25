For Kareena Kapoor Khan, Orange Is The New Black At Karan Johar's Party

Filmmaker Karan Johar loves to hang out with his party gang which includes sister Kareena-Karisma Kapoor and Amrita-Malaika Arora, his Students Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt and some associates like Farhan Akhtar and Neha Dhupia. It was just another hangout at Karan Johar's Mumbai residence on Tuesday. Paparazzi captured pictures of celebs arriving for the do and later some party members shared images on social networking sites, like Twitter and Instagram, for their fans to see. Amrita, for one, is very social media friendly and wasted no time In sharing some of the best pictures from inside the party.
Here's a look at what happened inside Karan Johar's mid-week party: