For Kareena Kapoor Khan, Orange Is The New Black At Karan Johar's Party

New mother Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in an orange dress at filmmaker Karan Johar's party on Tuesday

  | January 25, 2017 18:51 IST (New Delhi)
Kareena Kapoor Khan

KJo and gang pose at the party. (Image courtesy: amuaroraofficial)

Filmmaker Karan Johar loves to hang out with his party gang which includes sister Kareena-Karisma Kapoor and Amrita-Malaika Arora, his Students Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt and some associates like Farhan Akhtar and Neha Dhupia. It was just another hangout at Karan Johar's Mumbai residence on Tuesday. Paparazzi captured pictures of celebs arriving for the do and later some party members shared images on social networking sites, like Twitter and Instagram, for their fans to see. Amrita, for one, is very social media friendly and wasted no time In sharing some of the best pictures from inside the party.

Here's a look at what happened inside Karan Johar's mid-week party:

Amrita posted a picture collage with her besties - Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif welcomed their son, Taimur, in December. The 36-year-old actress wore a bright orange sarong-style dress:
 
 

Kjo terrace nights

A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on


Alia Bhatt, dressed in olive green tee, opted for a natural look and her Kapoor And Sons co-star Sidharth Malhotra looked dashing.
 
alia sid

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra debuted in Karan Johar's film


Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor wore red top with denims while actress Neha Dhupia chose an electric blue number.
 
karisma neha

Karisma was busy on her iPad while Neha looked all set for the party


Malaika rocked a monochrome outfit while Amrita Arora wore something blue.
 
malaika amrita

Malaika and Amrita were all set for the party


Actor Sanjay Kapoor came with his wife Maheep.
 
sanjay meahee

Maheep took the backseat


Ayan Mukherji wore a checked shirt.
 
ayan mukerji

Ayan Mukerji directed Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani for Dharma


We got a glimpse of Kareena and Saif exiting the party together.
 
siaf kareena

Saif and Kareena welcomed their son Taimur in December


Up, close and personal with Bebo and Amu:
 
 

Xoxo....!!!!

A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on



Kareena, currently on maternity leave, will soon start filming Veere Di Wedding co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. The film will be directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor.

