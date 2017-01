For Kareena Kapoor Khan, Orange Is The New Black At Karan Johar's Party

Kjo terrace nights A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:05am PST

Filmmaker Karan Johar loves to hang out with his party gang which includes sister Kareena-Karisma Kapoor and Amrita-Malaika Arora, hisSidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt and some associates like Farhan Akhtar and Neha Dhupia. It was just another hangout at Karan Johar's Mumbai residence on Tuesday. Paparazzi captured pictures of celebs arriving for the do and later some party members shared images on social networking sites, like Twitter and Instagram, for their fans to see. Amrita, for one, is very social media friendly and wasted no time In sharing some of the best pictures from inside the party.Amrita posted a picture collage with her besties - Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif welcomed their son, Taimur, in December. The 36-year-old actress wore a bright orange sarong-style dress Alia Bhatt, dressed in olive green tee, opted for a natural look and herco-star Sidharth Malhotra looked dashing.Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor wore red top with denims while actress Neha Dhupia chose an electric blue number.Malaika rocked a monochrome outfit while Amrita Arora wore something blue.Actor Sanjay Kapoor came with his wife Maheep.Ayan Mukherji wore a checked shirt.We got a glimpse of Kareena and Saif exiting the party together.Up, close and personal with Bebo and Amu:Kareena, currently on maternity leave, will soon start filmingco-starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. The film will be directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor.