For Sushant Singh Rajput, Link-Up Rumours Are 'Boring Gossip'

Earlier, when Kriti was asked about dating Sushant, she told news agency PTI: "It happens every time you work with someone but I clarified what I had to online. Beyond that, I have nothing more to say. I really don't know what to say. It is the easiest thing to assume. I said what I wanted to. It reached a point where families started getting involved which was a little nasty."
Directed by Dinesh Vijan, Raabt is based on reincarnation. Sushant plays Shv while Kriti stars as Saira. The film features their love story which transcends time. Jim Sarbh and an unrecognisable Rajkummar Rao play pivotal roles in the film. Have you seen Rajkummar in the film yet?
And here is my Guest appearance from #Raabta. pic.twitter.com/AZaHryWX6a? Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 21, 2017
Raabta is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Homi Adajania.
Raabta releases in June 9.
Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput is also prepping for Chanda Mama Door Ke, Romeo Akbar Walter and Drive.
