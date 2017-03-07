For Swara Bhaskar's Anaarkali of Aarah, Censor Board Suggests 13 Cuts

Sandiip Kapur also told PTI that he doesn't intend to fight the censor board and release the film. However, Sandiip says that Avinash Das, director of Anaarkali of Aarah and the cast are against censorship of any sort. "For an independent producer like me it is difficult to fight with CBFC and release the film. The director and actors are against accepting the cuts. It is a bold and powerful film (but) the language is not abusive," he told PTI.
Sandiip cited the example of 2016 film Udta Punjab, for which The CBFC had offered 89 alterations including change of the film's tile. "I have seen big filmmakers facing trouble in releasing their films. (See) what happened with 'Udta Punjab'?. It is unfortunate and sad as it is killing the creativity," Sandipp told PTI. Udta Punjab released with 13 cuts and kept the original title.
Recently, some scenes of the film, which the CBFC wanted to be removed, leaked online and the producer told PTI: "The matter is with the police now, they are investigating it properly. To prevent further damage, we have filed a petition in Madras High Court to block sites that offer pirated version of films." Anaarkali of Aarah also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra and is set to release on March 24.
Recently, the Censor Board was criticised by actors and filmmakers after the film certification body did not clear Lipstick Under My Burkha, because: "The story is lady oriented, their fantasy above life. There are containous sexual scenes, abusive words, audio pornography and a bit sensitive touch about one particular section of society (sic)." Lipstick Under My Burkha stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur. It is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and produced Prakash Jha.
