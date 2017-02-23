For Trapped, Rajkummar Rao Survived On Coffee And Carrots For 20 Days

He also said that he has no 'control' over the box office and that stardom is something you achieve by 'accident.' Rajkummar Rao is the star of films such as Aligarh and Queen and won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in 2013's Shahid. "Being a star is accidental. You can be a star with one film but what about your next ten films? So my job is just to be constant and be honest towards my craft which I try. Being a star is the byproduct of your work. I hope we have a 'star actor' since you're saying there are 'stars' and 'actors,'" he said, reports PTI.
Rajkummar Rao, who made his debut in the 2010 anthology Love Sex Aur Dhokha, doesn't fret about the numbers his films will fetch. "That (box office) is something which is not under my control, I can't help it. So there is no point thinking about it and feeling sad or happy. My only job is to act and play the character truthfully and honestly," he said, reports PTI.
He also revealed that he makes no distinction between mainstream and independent cinema. "I think that line between indie cinema and commercial is thinning. There isn't not much a difference between them. If you put four songs and one item number, it will become a commercial film. I really don't differentiate between a commercial or an indie film. For me it's the story which matters and the filmmakers," Rajkummar Rao said, reports PTI.
Trapped releases on March 17.
(With inputs from PTI)