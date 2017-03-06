From Nandita Das, A Manto Update Starring Javed Akhtar

Manto is based on the life of Pakistani writer Saadat Hasan Manto, the movie will focus on his non-fictional work. Rasika Dugal will portray the role of his wife. Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who is known for his roles in films such as - Kaminey and D-Day, will also be a part of the film. The shoot for Manto is likely to begin from March 15.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, shared the first look from his upcoming movie on Twitter on February 2.
Check out Nawazuddin Siddiqui's post here:
February 2, 2017
Nandita Das is known for her performance in films such as - Fire (1996), Earth (1998), Bawandar (2000), Kannathil Muthamittal (2002), Azhagi and Before The Rains (2007). She made her debut as a director with Firaaq in 2008. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and has travelled to over 50 film festivals, winning over 20 awards.