From Nandita Das, A Manto Update Starring Javed Akhtar

Nandita Das said Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi will be a part of her upcoming venture titled Manto

  | March 06, 2017 18:26 IST (New Delhi)
Nandita Das

Nandita Das at Mijwan 2017

Nandita Das, who is currently busy working on her next venture titled Manto, told news agency IANS that lyricist Javed Akhtar will be a part of her upcoming film. The 48-year-old actress turned director attended the Mijwan Summer 2017 fashion show in Mumbai on March 5. The fundraiser charity show was organized by Shabana Azmi. The Earth actress said: "My next movie is titled Manto. Preparations are going on, Shabana Azmi is acting in it and it is a secret but Javed Akhtar is also part of the movie." Manto will be Nandita Das' second venture as a director. The film will see Nawazzuddin Siddiqui in lead role.

Manto is based on the life of Pakistani writer Saadat Hasan Manto, the movie will focus on his non-fictional work. Rasika Dugal will portray the role of his wife. Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who is known for his roles in films such as - Kaminey and D-Day, will also be a part of the film. The shoot for Manto is likely to begin from March 15.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, shared the first look from his upcoming movie on Twitter on February 2.

Check out Nawazuddin Siddiqui's post here:
 

Nandita Das is known for her performance in films such as - Fire (1996), Earth (1998), Bawandar (2000), Kannathil Muthamittal (2002), Azhagi and Before The Rains (2007). She made her debut as a director with Firaaq in 2008. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and has travelled to over 50 film festivals, winning over 20 awards.
 

