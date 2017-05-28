Gauri Khan Shares An Adorable Picture Of AbRam and Suhana

Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam celebrated his fourth birthday on May 27
. The 51-year-old actor's fan, followers and colleagues extended their best wishes for the little one on social media. From late night walks to cricket matches, Shah Rukh Khan has always keeps his fans updated with son AbRam's adorable activities. On his fourth birthday, Gauri Khan shared a heartwarming picture on social media in which AbRam is seen resting comfortably in the arms of his sister, Suhana. She captioned the image as: "Gemini Gorgeousness." Suhana Khan celebrated her 17th birthday on May 22. Later, the Dear Zindagi
actor reposted the picture shared by Gauri and informed us about how 'exhausted' he was. He wrote: "Exhausted after the little ones party!! Jumping Jacks r a killer. Phew."
See the adorable picture of the brother-sister duo here:
AbRam is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's youngest son
. His elder siblings are Aryan, 19 - the eldest of the three and Suhana, 17.
Filmmaker Karan Johar, who celebrated his 45th birthday on May 25, also shared a picture of 'fellow Gemini,' AbRam.
Last week, Shah Rukh Khan joined Hollywood star Brad Pitt to promote his forthcoming film War Machine
on Netflix.
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rahul Dholakia's Raees
, co-starring Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. On May 24, the Mohabbatein
actor began shooting for Aanand L Rai's next venture. He will be seen playing a dwarf in the film. Shah Rukh Khan is also shooting for Imtiaz Ali's yet-to-be titled film along with Anushka Sharma.