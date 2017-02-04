Advertisement
Girish Kumar Opens Up About His 'Secret' Marriage

Girish Kumar says, "He kept marriage under wraps as he didn't want his career to be affected"

  February 04, 2017
Girish Kumar who made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Ramaiya Vastavaiya opposite Shruti Haasan told Mumbai Mirror that he had kept his marriage under wraps for almost a year. "Krsna and I were childhood friends and schoolmates. We started dating in our teens and in 2007, realised this was serious and for keeps," Girish told Mumbai Mirror. The 28-year-old actor also admitted that he didn't want his career to be affected because of marriage. Girish and his wife Krsna will be celebrating their first anniversary on February 11.
 
 

Speaking about their wedding Girish Kumar's wife Krsna said: "I wore a 14 kg lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra for my wedding and Girish couldn't take his eyes off me. He even made the pandit wait in the mandap so I could drink some coffee since I'd been busy with rituals all day and not found the time to eat anything, These little things are so romantic."

Disclosing the details of the proposal to Mumbai Mirror, Krsna further added that she had been working on her laptop when suddenly Girish went down on his knee and proposed. He hadn't even showered and proposed to me in a nightsuit," she said.

Girish, who was last seen in 2016 film Loveshhuda opposite Navneet Kaur Dhillon, said his only focus at the moment is acting. "Currently, I'm helping my father (producer Kumar Taurani) with some music for his films but acting remains my only love. I'm fortunate I come from a well-to-do-family and don't have to worry about my bread and butter. I'm looking for a good script to make my comeback to the screen," he told Mumbai Mirror.
 

