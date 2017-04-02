Golmaal Again: First Schedule Of Shoot Completed

See the pictures shared by Ajay Devgn below:
The previous films from the Golmaal series were - Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008) and Golmaal 3 (2010).
Golmaal Again is scheduled to release in theatres in November.
The film marks Ajay Devgn's tenth collaboration with director Rohit Shetty. The duo have previously worked together in films such as - Zameen (2003), Golmaal (2006), Sunday (2008), Golmaal Returns (2008), All The Best: Fun Begins (2009), Golmaal 3 (2010), Singham (2011), Bol Bachchan (2012) and Singham Returns (2014).
Ajay Devgn was last seen in 2016 movie Shivaay. The film, which also featured Sayyeshaa Saigal, and Erika Kaar in lead roles, was the Singham actor's mega directorial project. He will next feature in Milan Luthria's Baadshaho. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal.
Baadshaho is Ajay Devgan fourth collaboration with the Milan Luthria after Kachche Dhaage (1999), Chori Chori (2003) and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai (2010). The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on September 1.