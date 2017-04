Golmaal Again: First Schedule Of Shoot Completed

First sched wraps, getting ready for Hyderabad. #GolmaalAgain A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Apr 1, 2017 at 11:49pm PDT

Ajay Devgn, who is celebrating his 48th birthday today, shared a photograph of himself with the entire cast and crew of. The 47-year-old actor announced that the first schedule of Rohit Shetty's action comedy, which was being shot in Mumbai, has been wrapped. The film, which features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles, will mark the fourth installment of thefilm series. On March 31, actor Sanjay Dutt visited the sets of the movie and the entire team was delighted to have his company. They happily posed with the 57-year-old actor.See the pictures shared by Ajay Devgn below:The previous films from theseries were -(2006),(2008) and(2010).The film marks Ajay Devgn's tenth collaboration with director Rohit Shetty . The duo have previously worked together in films such as -(2003),(2006),(2008),(2008),(2009),(2010),(2011),(2012) and(2014).Ajay Devgn was last seen in 2016 movie. The film, which also featured Sayyeshaa Saigal, and Erika Kaar in lead roles, was theactor's mega directorial project. He will next feature in Milan Luthria's. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal.is Ajay Devgan fourth collaboration with the Milan Luthria after(1999),(2003) and(2010). The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on September 1.