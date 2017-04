Golmaal Again: Tabu Says 'It's A Treat' To Work With Johnny Lever, Tusshar Kapoor

#golmaalagain #shootingwithfriends #hyderabad Treat to work with you both @tusshark89 #johnylever A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Veteran actress Tabu , who is currently shooting the fourth installment of Golmaal , has said that it is a treat for her to work with actors Johnny Lever and Tusshar Kapoor. Theactress posted a picture of herself with Mr Lever and Tusshar from the sets of Golmaal 4 along with an honest caption. She wrote: "Treat to work with you both." This is not the first time that Tabu will be sharing screen space with Mr Lever as she has already worked with him in movies likeand. On the contrary, this is the first time Tusshar Kapoor will be seen with Tabu. The cast of Golmaal Again is currently shooting in Hyderabad. The movie, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles, is set to release sometime this year.The star cast of Golmaal Again is surely having a fun time shooting together as recently Parineeti Chopra shared a video of herself and co-star Ajay Devgn. The video shows an embarrassed Ajay Devgn as teamwatches one of his old songs,from 2001 movie. Pareeniti is also awaiting the release of her upcoming movie, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress has made her singing debut in the movie with the songand has received rave reviews for the same. Golmaal 4 also features Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade. The team recently wrapped the first schedule of the movie, which was being filmed in Mumbai. This time, actress Kareena Kapoor, who played the leading lady in two of the instalments, is not returning and has been replaced by Parineeti and Tabu.