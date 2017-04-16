Golmaal Again: Tabu Says 'It's A Treat' To Work With Johnny Lever, Tusshar Kapoor

The star cast of Golmaal Again is surely having a fun time shooting together as recently Parineeti Chopra shared a video of herself and co-star Ajay Devgn. The video shows an embarrassed Ajay Devgn as team Golmaal watches one of his old songs, Halle Halle from 2001 movie Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke. Pareeniti is also awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Meri Pyaari Bindu, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress has made her singing debut in the movie with the song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin and has received rave reviews for the same.
Golmaal 4also features Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade. The team recently wrapped the first schedule of the movie, which was being filmed in Mumbai. This time, actress Kareena Kapoor, who played the leading lady in two of the instalments, is not returning and has been replaced by Parineeti and Tabu.