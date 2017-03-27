Advertisement
Half Girlfriend First Look: Chetan Bhagat Shares Shraddha Kapoor's Picture

Author Chetan Bhagat recently posted Shraddha Kapoor's first look from the film Half Girlfriend on Twitter. The film, directed by Mohit Suri, is based on the novel of the same name by Chetan Bhagat

Arjun and Shraddha photographed in Mumbai (Image courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Author Chetan Bhagat recently posted Shraddha Kapoor's first look from the film Half Girlfriend on Twitter. The film, directed by Mohit Suri, is based on the novel of the same name by Chetan Bhagat. The 42-year-old author posted an exclusive still of Shraddha Kapoor from the film. In the picture, the 30-year-old actress can be seen playing basketball with full concentration. Chetan Bhagat captioned the image as: "Totally engrossed in the game. @ShraddhaKapoor's exclusive still from #halfgirlfriend. Don't miss the cool sporty hair-do!" The film, which is scheduled for release on May 19, also features Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.
 

The first poster of the movie will be launched on Tuesday. The 31-year-old actor posted a picture on social media announcing the same. He wrote: "Only 1 1/2 day to go for the 1st poster release! Gear up guys! #HalfGirlfriend #19May(sic)."
 

After Kai Po Che! based on Chetan Bhagat's novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life and 2 States based on the novel of the same name, Half Girlfriend is the third movie to be based on his novel.

The film mark Shraddha Kapoor's third collaboration with the 36-year-old filmmaker. They have previously worked together in films such as - Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain.

Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Shaad Ali's Ok Jaanu co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, will next feature in Apoorva Lakhia's Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai, a biopic on terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar. She will be seen portraying the title role alongside her brother Siddhanth Kapoor, who is essaying Ibrahim's character.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor is currently filming for Anees Bazmee's film Mubarakan along with his uncle Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty.
 

 

