Half Girlfriend First Look: Chetan Bhagat Shares Shraddha Kapoor's Picture

Totally engrossed in the game. @ShraddhaKapoor 's exclusive still from #halfgirlfriend . Don't miss the cool sporty hair-do! pic.twitter.com/0ZRdgS2U5g

Only 1 1/2 day to go for the 1st poster release! Gear up guys! #HalfGirlfriend#19Maypic.twitter.com/3o49xOGM0r