Half Girlfriend First Look: Chetan Bhagat Shares Shraddha Kapoor's Picture

Totally engrossed in the game. @ShraddhaKapoor's exclusive still from #halfgirlfriend. Don't miss the cool sporty hair-do! pic.twitter.com/0ZRdgS2U5g? Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 27, 2017
The first poster of the movie will be launched on Tuesday. The 31-year-old actor posted a picture on social media announcing the same. He wrote: "Only 1 1/2 day to go for the 1st poster release! Gear up guys! #HalfGirlfriend #19May(sic)."
Only 1 1/2 day to go for the 1st poster release! Gear up guys! #HalfGirlfriend#19Maypic.twitter.com/3o49xOGM0r? Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 26, 2017
After Kai Po Che! based on Chetan Bhagat's novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life and 2 States based on the novel of the same name, Half Girlfriend is the third movie to be based on his novel.
The film mark Shraddha Kapoor's third collaboration with the 36-year-old filmmaker. They have previously worked together in films such as - Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain.
Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Shaad Ali's Ok Jaanu co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, will next feature in Apoorva Lakhia's Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai, a biopic on terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar. She will be seen portraying the title role alongside her brother Siddhanth Kapoor, who is essaying Ibrahim's character.
On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor is currently filming for Anees Bazmee's film Mubarakan along with his uncle Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty.