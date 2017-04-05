Half Girlfriend Hota Kya Hai, Asks Arjun Kapoor In Teaser. We Also Want To Know

Watch the teaser of Arjun and Shraddha's Half Girlfriend here:
Two posters of the film have already been unveiled. The trailer of the film will release on April 10.
Check them out:
Make way for India's new relationship status, #HalfGirlfriend Here's the first look. @ShraddhaKapoor@arjunk26@mohit11481@chetan_bhagatpic.twitter.com/A4xxgZDucs? BalajiMotionPictures (@balajimotionpic) March 28, 2017
A relationship status you will not deny, #HalfGirlfriend. 2nd poster out now! @ShraddhaKapoor@mohit11481@chetan_bhagatpic.twitter.com/Mex1q0d6Y7? Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) April 3, 2017
Here's the motion poster of Half Girlfriend featuring Shraddha and Arjun. The actors have replicated the novel's cover for the poster.
Half Girlfriend will see Shraddha and Arjun paired up for the first time on screen. The film tracks Madhav and Riya's close friendship. Both of them play basketball enthusiasts in the film.
The Mohit Suri-directed film went on floors in March last year. It has been shot extensively in New York City, Cape Town, and Delhi. Shradhha and Arjun constantly kept us updated with the shooting schedule of the film.
The film is scheduled to release on May 19.
Apart from Half Girlfriend, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Mubarakan, co-starring Ileana D' Cruz and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai.