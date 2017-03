Half Girlfriend Poster: Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Are Two Halves Of One Love Story

Totally engrossed in the game. @ShraddhaKapoor's exclusive still from #halfgirlfriend. Don't miss the cool sporty hair-do! pic.twitter.com/0ZRdgS2U5g ? Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 27, 2017

Arjun Kapoor and Shradhha Kapoor are romancing in the rain in the first poster of their upcoming film, which the team shared on Tuesday. Though the poster invokes many Bollywood films, including Shraddha's, it is an endearing one. Arjun Kapoor shared the poster saying: "A journey well begun is half done!!! Sharing the first poster of #Halfgirlfriend a film very close to my heart can't wait for #19thMay. (sic)" while Shraddha simply tweeted with the film's tag line: "DOST se zyada, GIRLFRIEND se kam. (sic)"is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name and is directed by Mohit Suri.On Monday, the makers also released the first look of Shraddha Kapoor's character Riya Somani, which went viral. Chetan Bhagat shared the film still initially:After, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai , to be directed by Apoorva Lakhia. She was last seen inwith Aditya Roy Kapur, which failed to created theirmagic. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor's next film isin which he plays a double role. The Anees Bazmee-directed film also stars his uncle, actor Anil Kapoor and actresses Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty.is Chetan Bhagat's fourth novel to be adapted in a film. Earlier, Atul Agnihotri madebased on, Abhishek Kapoor madebased onand Abhishek Verman made, which also starred Arjun Kapoor in lead role.