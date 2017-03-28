Half Girlfriend Poster: Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Are Two Halves Of One Love Story

Here's the first poster of Shraddha and Arjun Kapoor's Half Girlfriend:
Make way for India's new relationship status, #HalfGirlfriend Here's the first look. @ShraddhaKapoor@arjunk26@mohit11481@chetan_bhagatpic.twitter.com/A4xxgZDucs? BalajiMotionPictures (@balajimotionpic) March 28, 2017
On Monday, the makers also released the first look of Shraddha Kapoor's character Riya Somani, which went viral. Chetan Bhagat shared the film still initially:
Totally engrossed in the game. @ShraddhaKapoor's exclusive still from #halfgirlfriend. Don't miss the cool sporty hair-do! pic.twitter.com/0ZRdgS2U5g? Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 27, 2017
After Half Girlfriend, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai, to be directed by Apoorva Lakhia. She was last seen in OK Jaanu with Aditya Roy Kapur, which failed to created their Aashiqui 2 magic. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor's next film is Mubarakan in which he plays a double role. The Anees Bazmee-directed film also stars his uncle, actor Anil Kapoor and actresses Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty.
Half Girlfriend is Chetan Bhagat's fourth novel to be adapted in a film. Earlier, Atul Agnihotri made Hello based on One Night @ the Call Center, Abhishek Kapoor made Kai Po Che! based on 3 Mistakes Of My Life and Abhishek Verman made 2 States, which also starred Arjun Kapoor in lead role.