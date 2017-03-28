Advertisement
Half Girlfriend Poster: Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Are Two Halves Of One Love Story

Half Girlfriend poster invokes many Bollywood films, including Shraddha's Aashiqui 2

  | March 28, 2017 12:29 IST (New Delhi)
Half Girlfriend

Arjun and Shraddha Kapoor on the sets of Half Girlfriend. (Image courtesy: Arjun Kapoor)

Arjun Kapoor and Shradhha Kapoor are romancing in the rain in the first poster of their upcoming film Half Girlfriend, which the team shared on Tuesday. Though the poster invokes many Bollywood films, including Shraddha's Aashiqui 2, it is an endearing one. Arjun Kapoor shared the poster saying: "A journey well begun is half done!!! Sharing the first poster of #Halfgirlfriend a film very close to my heart can't wait for #19thMay. (sic)" while Shraddha simply tweeted with the film's tag line: "DOST se zyada, GIRLFRIEND se kam. (sic)" Half Girlfriend is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name and is directed by Mohit Suri.

Here's the first poster of Shraddha and Arjun Kapoor's Half Girlfriend:
 

On Monday, the makers also released the first look of Shraddha Kapoor's character Riya Somani, which went viral. Chetan Bhagat shared the film still initially:
 

After Half Girlfriend, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai, to be directed by Apoorva Lakhia. She was last seen in OK Jaanu with Aditya Roy Kapur, which failed to created their Aashiqui 2 magic. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor's next film is Mubarakan in which he plays a double role. The Anees Bazmee-directed film also stars his uncle, actor Anil Kapoor and actresses Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty.

Half Girlfriend is Chetan Bhagat's fourth novel to be adapted in a film. Earlier, Atul Agnihotri made Hello based on One Night @ the Call Center, Abhishek Kapoor made Kai Po Che! based on 3 Mistakes Of My Life and Abhishek Verman made 2 States, which also starred Arjun Kapoor in lead role.

 

