Half Girlfriend Poster Reveals Trailer Date For Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's Film

Check out the new poster of the film.
A relationship status you will not deny, #HalfGirlfriend. 2nd poster out now! @ShraddhaKapoor@mohit11481@chetan_bhagatpic.twitter.com/Mex1q0d6Y7— Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) April 3, 2017
Here's the motion poster of Half Girlfriend:
Last week, in the first poster of the film, we saw Arjun and Shradhha romancing in the rain.
Make way for India's new relationship status, #HalfGirlfriend Here's the first look. @ShraddhaKapoor@arjunk26@mohit11481@chetan_bhagatpic.twitter.com/A4xxgZDucs? BalajiMotionPictures (@balajimotionpic) March 28, 2017
Half Girlfriend went on floors in March 2016. It has been shot in New York City, Cape Town, and Delhi. The film is scheduled to release on May 19.
In an interview to DNA, Mohit Suri revealed that he changed the story of the novel for his film. The director said that changes have been made in the character and backstory of Shraddha's character. "While Riya has some dark family secrets, they are not related to sexual abuse. I have moved out of that dark, sexual zone completely. I wanted it to be more of a love story and to deal with contemporary social issues relatable to women," DNA quoted Mohit Suri as saying.
Apart from Half Girlfriend, Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Ki And Ka, will be seen in Mubarakan, co-starring Ileana D' Cruz and his uncle and actor Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai.