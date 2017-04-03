Half Girlfriend Poster Reveals Trailer Date For Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's Film

A relationship status you will not deny, #HalfGirlfriend . 2nd poster out now! @ShraddhaKapoor @mohit11481 @chetan_bhagat pic.twitter.com/Mex1q0d6Y7

Make way for India's new relationship status, #HalfGirlfriend Here's the first look. @ShraddhaKapoor@arjunk26@mohit11481@chetan_bhagatpic.twitter.com/A4xxgZDucs