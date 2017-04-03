Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Half Girlfriend Poster Reveals Trailer Date For Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's Film

With the new poster, the makers of Half Girlfriend announced that the trailer of Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film will be out on April 10

  | April 03, 2017 15:18 IST (New Delhi)
Half Girlfriend

Half Girlfriend: Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in a poster of the film

Highlights

  • "A relationship status you will not deny," wrote Arjun Kapoor
  • The film is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name
  • Half Girlfriend releases on May 19
The second poster of Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Half Girlfriend, was unveiled on Monday. With the new poster, the makers of the film also announced that the trailer of Half Girlfriend will be out on April 10. Arjun and Shraddha replicate the cover of Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. "A relationship status you will not deny, #HalfGirlfriend. 2nd poster out now! (sic)" Arjun captioned the post. Half Girlfriend is directed by Mohit Suri. Arjun, 31, features as Madhav Jha as a basketball player, who joins a college in Delhi while Shraddha, 30, stars as Riya Somani, a basketball player in the same college. The film is Chetan Bhagat's fourth novel which has been adapted in a film. In 2014, Arjun Kapoor featured in Abhishek Verman's 2 States, based on Mr Bhagat's novel.

Check out the new poster of the film.
 

Here's the motion poster of Half Girlfriend:
 

Last week, in the first poster of the film, we saw Arjun and Shradhha romancing in the rain.
 

Half Girlfriend went on floors in March 2016. It has been shot in New York City, Cape Town, and Delhi. The film is scheduled to release on May 19.

In an interview to DNA, Mohit Suri revealed that he changed the story of the novel for his film. The director said that changes have been made in the character and backstory of Shraddha's character. "While Riya has some dark family secrets, they are not related to sexual abuse. I have moved out of that dark, sexual zone completely. I wanted it to be more of a love story and to deal with contemporary social issues relatable to women," DNA quoted Mohit Suri as saying.

Apart from Half Girlfriend, Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Ki And Ka, will be seen in Mubarakan, co-starring Ileana D' Cruz and his uncle and actor Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement