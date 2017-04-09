Half Girlfriend: Shraddha Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor Can't Stop Kissing In New Stills

The new stills from Half Girlfriend mostly feature Shraddha from the basketball court. She looks determined and all set to take down her opponents. One of the stills features the duo as kissing - it appears the two are sharing a kiss ahead of a bitter-sweet goodbye.
For those waiting patiently for the #halfgirlfriend trailer on Monday, here are some special stills from the movie, only for you! pic.twitter.com/X5TTpRYW8O— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 8, 2017
Meanwhile, the new poster of Half Girlfriend finally attempts to answer the question raised by Arjun Kapoor in the teaser of the film - "Yeh half girlfriend hota kya hai?" The new poster describes the phrase as "Dost se zyada and girlfriend se kam.
Finally here !! Spread the word .. #halfgirlfriend trailer out tom !! New poster pic.twitter.com/3vxscPXS7F? Mohit Suri (@mohit11481) April 9, 2017
Half Girlfriend director Mohit Suri confessed in an interview to DNAthat he tweaked the story of the actual novel to eliminate certain "dark, sexual" bits. The book Half Girlfriend mentions how Riya, a rich Delhi girl, was sexually abused as a child, which was deemed irrelevant by the director.
Half Girlfriend marks Chetan Bhagat's fourth novel which has been made into a film. Half Girlfriend is scheduled for May 19.