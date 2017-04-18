Half Girlfriend Song Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga: Arjun Kapoor Can't Get Over Shraddha Kapoor

Here's a look at the song:
Accompanied by Arijit's soulful rendition, Madhav is taken back to the days when Riya and he visited Benaras. From games of basketball to travelling around on bicycles, there's something amiss in Madhav's life now. His search for his 'half girlfriend' takes him overseas. Meanwhile, Riya is a popular songstress and Madhav doesn't miss any of her gigs. The song ends with an alcoholic Madhav meeting with an accident.
In a fun video on Monday, Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor shared the news of the release of their song.
Ho gaya aapka wait khatam! #PhirBhiTumkoChahunga comes out tomorrow #HalfGirlfriendpic.twitter.com/u6N5olk6Jq? Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) April 17, 2017
Half Girlfriend, directed by Mohit Suri, is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel by the same name. The film revolves around a Bihari student who comes to Delhi to study and falls in love with Riya Somani, who is from an affluent Delhi family. Their love for basketball brings them together. But Riya ends up being Madhav's 'Half Girlfriend'. The film is set to release on May 19.