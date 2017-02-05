Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Nostalgic Picture Of Son

Here's what Amitabh Bachchan wrote for Abhishek:
T 2524 - A Chelsea win .. a Pizza from Daughter's favorite .. a wishes at 12 .. and another year for Abhishek gone by ..#HappyBirthdayABpic.twitter.com/N7sPIV2RUn? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2017
In his blog, Mr Bachchan, 74, shared a few images of the father and son and wrote: "He, my son, Abhishek turns 41 .. and I cannot imagine the time passed .. those hours at the Breach Candy Hospital where Jaya struggled with her labor .. and that OPT door opening and Dr Shah, our family doctor, poking his head out of the door and asking - 'what did you want ..?' .. and his anticipated smile giving away that a son had been born .. the champagne bottle opened, the nurse and sisters on duty were given a sip each much against their wishes and protocol, but .. there it was .. excitement .. and the joys of another addition to the family .." (sic)
Abhishek made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with J P Dutta's Refugee also featuring Kareena Kapoor. He gave his first commercial hit in 2004 with Dhoom.
Abhishek married Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, his co-star from Dhai Akhsar Prem Ke and Guru in 2007. The couple's first child, a daughter, whom they have named Aaradhya was born in November 2011.
A die-hard football fan, Abhishek co-owns football team Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) and actively promotes the game.
Check out how Bollywood celebs wished Abhishek on his 41st birthday:
Happpppyiest Birthday to my dearest @juniorbachchan, " Bhaiyyu" u are Mr Nice Guy" personified .Stay happy and positive as u always are? SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) February 5, 2017
Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in Sajid Khan's Housefull 3, also starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, will be seen in Hera Pheri 3 this year.